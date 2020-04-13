This $280,000 Watch Has a Small Bugatti Chiron Engine Inside of It
The miniature Chiron engine actually works, too!
Even if watches aren't your thing, it's hard not to be mesmerized by this timepiece from Jacob & Co. The jewelry maker created a tiny replica of the Bugatti Chiron's W-16 engine and stuck it into this beautiful, limited-edition watch. Its price? A whopping $280,000.
That sum, however, nets a truly high-end timepiece. The top and sides of the watch are comprised of sapphire crystal, which provides a glimpse into the little engine at work. Push the launch button and you can see the little crankshaft turning and pistons pumping. In fact, the movement is comprised of a mighty 578 individual components. Plus, there's even a Chiron-inspired horseshoe grille that acts as a window into the tourbillon.
The Chiron watch is the latest creation born from the automotive brand's partnership with Jacob & Co. Last year, Bugatti announced the limited Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti Edition watch, which features a "fuel" indicator and the colors of the French flag on the gauge. That said, it's not quite as cool as wearing a watch with a miniature W-16 engine on board.
If someone had to put an engine into a watch, then the Chiron's W-16 is the one to choose. The seven-figure supercar's quad-turbo 8.0-liter 16-cylinder unit makes a breathtaking 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque.
Watch the video below for a full review of the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon from TheWatches.tv. The limited-edition watch is customizable, so you can get it in a color to match your Chiron. That said, you don't have to own a Bugatti to get the watch. If you don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars lying around, check out these less expensive watches for car lovers.
H/T: Forbes
