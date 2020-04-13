Even if watches aren't your thing, it's hard not to be mesmerized by this timepiece from Jacob & Co. The jewelry maker created a tiny replica of the Bugatti Chiron's W-16 engine and stuck it into this beautiful, limited-edition watch. Its price? A whopping $280,000.

That sum, however, nets a truly high-end timepiece. The top and sides of the watch are comprised of sapphire crystal, which provides a glimpse into the little engine at work. Push the launch button and you can see the little crankshaft turning and pistons pumping. In fact, the movement is comprised of a mighty 578 individual components. Plus, there's even a Chiron-inspired horseshoe grille that acts as a window into the tourbillon.

The Chiron watch is the latest creation born from the automotive brand's partnership with Jacob & Co. Last year, Bugatti announced the limited Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti Edition watch, which features a "fuel" indicator and the colors of the French flag on the gauge. That said, it's not quite as cool as wearing a watch with a miniature W-16 engine on board.

If someone had to put an engine into a watch, then the Chiron's W-16 is the one to choose. The seven-figure supercar's quad-turbo 8.0-liter 16-cylinder unit makes a breathtaking 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque.

Watch the video below for a full review of the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon from TheWatches.tv. The limited-edition watch is customizable, so you can get it in a color to match your Chiron. That said, you don't have to own a Bugatti to get the watch. If you don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars lying around, check out these less expensive watches for car lovers.