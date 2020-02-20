The 250th Bugatti Chiron Is a Matte Black Beast

Bugatti only built 450 of its earth-shattering Veyron over a decade by the time production ended in 2015. Now, just four or so years into its production run, Bugatti has already built the 250th example of the Veyron's successor, the Chiron. The 250th Chiron rolled out of the Bugatti atelier in Molsheim, France, earlier today, completing the first half of the multimillion dollar hypercar's planned production run. Dubbed the "Edition Noire Sportive," it's a blacked-out, matte carbon-fiber example with "Noire" script on the door sills and underside of the massive active rear spoiler.

The 250 cars built so far include the Chiron Sport variants—the ones with the carbon-fiber windshield wipers—that promise better, more precise handling. (The Edition Noire Sportive is a Sport.) The atelier, or "artist's workshop" in English, is the same location where Veyron production occurred. Today, it takes about 20 people to build a Chiron, and roughly 1,800 parts are all assembled by hand. Then, when each build is done, a test driver takes the car out, shakes it down, and makes sure it's fit to be sent to the lucky enthusiast who signed that fat check with all those zeroes on it.

As a quick refresher, the Chiron makes 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque from its quad-turbo W-16 monster of an engine. It sends its might to the road via a full-time all-wheel-drive system and a massive Ricardo-built, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. That in combination with some very wide, sticky tires help the Chiron launch from zero to 60 mph in an estimated 2.5 seconds and to 124 mph in less than 6.5 seconds.

According to Bugatti, the Chiron still isn't sold out. So if you happen to have a spare $2,998,000 lying around, you can still pick one up. That said, you might want to act quickly. Bugatti says that fewer than 100 build slots are still up for grabs. If the price is too rich for your blood, as it is for ours, enjoy the images in the gallery below and try to swing a trip to the Geneva Motor Show to check out the 250th example on display at the Bugatti stand. No word as of yet in whose garage it will ultimately end up.