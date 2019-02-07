Happy 110th, Bugatti, you don’t look a decade over 70. The France-based, German-owned brand originally founded by an Italian is celebrating its eleventh decade in the only way it knows how—with an ultra-limited, mega-expensive special edition of the Chiron.

It’s called the “110 Ans Bugatti,” and it’s quite the colorful package. While Pagani and Lamborghini are known for slathering a handful of their creations in the Italian tricolore livery, this new Chiron proudly waves the French blue, white, and red with a number of tri-color touches.

This new edition is based on the mighty Chiron Sport, offering a handling upgrade of the regular ho-hum Chiron. Thanks to upgraded exhaust, additional carbon-fiber bodywork, and lightweight wheels, the Sport sheds 40 pounds over the normal car. There’s also 10 percent stiffer springs, along with revisions to the steering and rear differential. Sorry, the quad-turbocharged W-16 is unaffected by the fancy new name—you’ll still have to putt around town with just 1,479 horsepower.

The majority of the hypercoupe’s exterior is finished in raw carbon fiber covered with a matte coat of dark Steel Blue paint and a handful of matte black trim and exterior componentry. The aforementioned French flag makes an appearance on the side-mirror caps and underneath the large rear wing/airbrake. It wouldn’t be a special edition without special badging, so the “110 Ans” sports a polished fuel-filler cap with the name of the package.

Inside, the changes are subtle. It’s done in the same deep blue as the exterior, broken by a tri-color stripe running down the center of each seat and a small French flag on the steering wheel. As expected, the headrests have “110 Ans” signage.

If this is the first you’re hearing of the “110 Ans” and all of this Frenchness has you reaching for the checkbook, you’re probably out of luck. It’s not clear how much more this will run over the $3.26 million Chiron Sport, but Bugatti will only offer 20 of these, and they’re likely all spoken for.