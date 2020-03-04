Aston Martin's bespoke customization service, Q, is at it again, and its latest creation is a stunning open-topped, split-cockpit sports car that takes design inspiration from a fighter jet. Christened the V-12 Speedster, this special model lacks a formal windshield or roof, and instead it leaves the driver and front-seat passenger exposed to the elements.

Accompanying the sound of rushing wind is the wail of Aston Martin's twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 engine—not to be confused with the 7.0-liter V-12 used in the Vulcan and Vulcan AMR Pro. Armed with an estimated 700 horses and 555 lb-ft of torque, the burly twelve works with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission to propel the V-12 Speedster to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 186 mph.

Ensuring its V-12 Speedster sounds as good as it looks, Aston fits the car with a bespoke stainless steel exhaust system with center-mounted pipes. The exhaust tips' location is just a small element of the Speedster's distinct design, though, and the car includes a slew of delicious details, including an integrated rear wing, bustling rear buttresses, a massive grille plastered to the car's front end, and a prominent vent where the front of the hood meets the car's carbon fiber bodywork.

Beneath the Speedster's bodywork sits a platform that combines elements from both the Vantage and DBS. Like both of those models, the Speedster relies on double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension setups. Adaptive dampers, meanwhile, offer Sport, Sport Plus, and Track modes to allow V-12 Speedster owners to make the most of the car's 21-inch wheel and tire setup.

Despite its outlandish looks and performance pedigree, the V-12 Speedster's innards look as sumptuous as its $950,000 price tag suggests. Swaths of carbon fiber line the cabin, while a removable leather bag fore of the passenger plays the role of glovebox.

No doubt, the Aston Martin V-12 Speedster is a stunning piece of design from the British sports car brand. It's also exceptionally rare, as Aston plans to build just 88 examples of this near-million-dollar vehicle. Have the means to afford one? Then act quickly, as Aston's order books for the V-12 Speedster are currently open, with deliveries for the model set to begin in the early part of 2021.