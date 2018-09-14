/ Boost for the 1967 Chevrolet C10 Muscle Truck!

Boost for the ’67 Muscle Truck! What happens when you put too much blower on not enough truck? You’ll find out on this episode of “Roadkill Garage” powered by Dodge, when David Freiburger and Steve Dulcich show you how to install a ProCharger centrifugal supercharger on any carbureted V-8—but this one happens to be the bone-stock 350ci small-block in the 1967 Chevy C10 shortbed.

Is boost on top of a stock cam and heads really a good idea for an older engine? Can you have driveability with a blow-through carb? Do Freiburger and Dulcich have any clue how to use an electric fuel pump? These questions and more are all answered in a rather humiliating way on this episode.