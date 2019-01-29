Boon Duggy? Watch the VW Dune Bug Surprise Project on Roadkill Garage

On this episode of Roadkill Garage, Steve Dulcich’s teenage dreams finally come true as David Freiburger surprises him with a new project: a 1965-ish VW Dune Buggy!

The guys have mastered the American engine; now it’s time they take on something new, or at least new to them. The “Boon Duggy” has a German-engineered, 1200-cc four-cylinder boxer engine boasting a furious 40 horsepower. It’s hooked to a four-speed transaxle.

There’s only one problem—it’s been sitting around for years and may not even run. Will the guys’ knowledge of V-8s translate to VWs, or will they figure out how to overheat an air-cooled engine? Watch as the guys have maximum fun with minimal car.