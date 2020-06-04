Bondurant High Performance Driving School is a place where generations of drivers have learned advanced on-track techniques. But all that learning was paused as the coronavirus pandemic shut most of the country down. After some time to adjust to a new reality to keep drivers safe, and some remodeling work, Bondurant is ready to reopen on June 14.

Safety is on everyone's minds, so Bondurant has implemented social distancing measures during indoor activities and track instruction. They will also clean and sanitize vehicles in between sessions, and have placed hand sanitizer stations all around the premises.

Provided that makes you comfortable enough to attend, Bondurant is going to provide discounts on various courses. The High Performance Driving and Teen Defensive Driving classes will be a full 50 percent off, and all others will be 33 percent off—provided you pay by June 30 and use the classes by September 7.