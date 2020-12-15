Final, Production-Spec Bollinger B1 and B2 EVs Revealed

The reveal of the production-spec Rivian R1T and R1S, as well as the unwrapping of the Tesla Cybertruck, might have pushed Michigan-based Bollinger's B1 and B2 electric SUV and pickup out of the limelight. Nevertheless, the company's still tinkering away at its boxy models, and Bollinger's latest images give us a better clue as to what the saleable B1 and B2 will ultimately look like.

The two Bollinger model's designs have been massaged, and both look a little different than the B1 and B2 show vehicles of yore. The B1 and B2 benefit from a taller belt line, which helps lower the models' visual mass for a less top-heavy look. The updated design nets more passenger headroom and a bigger frunk. Cargo space is also greater within the B1 SUV's cabin.

Bollinger says that some of the models' extra frunk room is devoted to a new thermal management system. The new unit is now mounted in the front of the bumper where it receives better airflow. It replaces the earlier concepts' two top-mounted radiators. This change also allowed Bollinger to slim down the models' headlights, pushing the units further toward the far edges of the front fascia.

Other changes include a slightly larger rear door thanks to a B-pillar that's been moved forward for easier ingress and egress. The windscreen is taller (as is the rear glass) but the rake of the screen appears the same. The entire greenhouse is taller, too, while the B2 now features a bed that's no longer integrated with the cab.