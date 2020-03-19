BURBANK, California— Appointed a local historical landmark in 1993, Bob's Big Boy in Burbank, California, is America's oldest surviving Big Boy restaurant. Built in 1949, the coffee-shop-style establishment once upon a time featured regular customers such as Debbie Reynolds, Bob Hope, Mickey Rooney, and the who's who of the entertainment industry. During their 1965 U.S. Summer Tour, The Beatles grabbed a booth and dined in. Their table and seats would later become known as "The Beatles Booth," today a highly requested spot by patrons from all over the world.

On Friday nights, the restaurant's parking lot sets the stage for the Bob's Big Boy Classic Car Show, and you can expect to see everything from Teslas to vintage Porsches to motorcycles. The car show is not limited to any specific era or marque; everyone is welcome to participate. It's the kind of place where you can grab a seat at the counter, enjoy a meal, and walk out to a wide variety of classic cars. The neon lights, vintage architecture, patrons cruising through, and families that gather at Bob's Big Boy make it a true Americana experience. And because such experiences are not especially common anymore, it feels like something special to take part in.