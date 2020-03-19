Automobile Mag Logo
  3. Bob’s Big Boy Classic Car Show in Pictures

Bob’s Big Boy Classic Car Show in Pictures

Friday nights are for cruising-in at the oldest surviving Bob’s Big Boy restaurant in America.

Eleonor SeguraWriter, Photographer

BURBANK, California—Appointed a local historical landmark in 1993, Bob's Big Boy in Burbank, California, is America's oldest surviving Big Boy restaurant. Built in 1949, the coffee-shop-style establishment once upon a time featured regular customers such as Debbie Reynolds, Bob Hope, Mickey Rooney, and the who's who of the entertainment industry. During their 1965 U.S. Summer Tour, The Beatles grabbed a booth and dined in. Their table and seats would later become known as "The Beatles Booth," today a highly requested spot by patrons from all over the world.

On Friday nights, the restaurant's parking lot sets the stage for the Bob's Big Boy Classic Car Show, and you can expect to see everything from Teslas to vintage Porsches to motorcycles. The car show is not limited to any specific era or marque; everyone is welcome to participate. It's the kind of place where you can grab a seat at the counter, enjoy a meal, and walk out to a wide variety of classic cars. The neon lights, vintage architecture, patrons cruising through, and families that gather at Bob's Big Boy make it a true Americana experience. And because such experiences are not especially common anymore, it feels like something special to take part in.

If you ever find yourself in the San Fernando Valley on a Friday night, make sure to swing by Bob's Big Boy—or make a trip out specifically to see the show. You won't regret it.

Bob's Big Boy
4211 W. Riverside Drive
Burbank, CA 91505
(818)843-9334

For more info visit: Bob's Classic Car Show

