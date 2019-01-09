This BMW/North Face Camper Trailer Is Pretty Rad

Attention, campers! BMW and The North Face have joined forces to create the cool Futurelight camper concept that surely would have put a smile on Buckminster Fuller’s face—or the face of anyone who enjoys excursions to extreme and exotic locales.

It looks super light, as if it might be able to be pulled by something as small as a motorcycle or snowmobile, and was revealed by BMW Group subsidiary Designworks at CES in Las Vegas. The goal of the project was to imagine the future of protection from the elements for campers, and according to its makers was inspired by the 2008 BMW Gina Light Visionary Model concept car. If case you missed that one, it had a flexible fabric exterior that could flex and move over an underlying framework—frankly, it looked like a giant pair of silver yoga pants stretched around a BMW Z4 roadster. Naturally, the wild ride was created during designer Chris Bangle’s reign.

Like that concept, the Futurelight camper is made of a fabric outer shell, in this case the flexible material being stretched over a geodesic dome. The breathable, waterproof material comes from from The North Face and is called Futurelight—hence the camper’s name. According to the companies, the process used to create the fabric creates holes small enough to allow air to pass through while still being fully shielded against water intrusion. The camper can sleep two people with its staggered bunk-bed design and has two hexagonal entrances. There are also two triangular windows to allow its occupants a view out.