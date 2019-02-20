Buy BMW’s $17K Montblanc Luggage Set or a New Honda Fit

Got luggage? Sure you do. But how about 14,900 euros’ worth (about $16,900 at today’s exchange rates) of fancy Montblanc luggage for the trunk of your new BMW 8-Series coupe? The marque teamed up with Montblanc to create a limited run of 15 five-piece sets specifically handcrafted to fit in the new coupe’s trunk—Montblanc pen presumably sold separately.

Inspired by the “spirit of California” according to the release, the luxurious, Florence, Italy–made set is available in black or red leather and includes guitar, surf, duffel, and suit bags, as well as a leather briefcase. The black set in particular seems well-matched for the 8 Series with trim made from actual meteorites.

The cost is definitely high to plebes like us, but if you can afford an 8 Series—our 2019 Design of the Year starts at $112,895 in M850i guise—a few extra grand for extra special luggage is small potatoes, right? The guitar and surf bags are lined with neoprene and can both also be worn as backpacks you probably don’t really want to scuff up.

The duffle bag has two zip compartments for accessories and shoes, and the suit bag even has a place to stash cufflinks—how proper—because people that buy Montblanc luggage definitely wear cufflinks. If this sounds like the perfect fit for you and your new Bimmer, the sets are available now at BMW Welt museum and brand emporium in Munich.