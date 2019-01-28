Back in 2017, BMW showed off the entirely unexpected M8 Gran Coupe concept. Even better, BMW said from the beginning that it planned to put the concept into production. As great as the M6 Gran Coupe was, surely an M8 Gran Coupe would be better by, like, two numbers! We can’t say for sure just yet, but based on what we can see in these spy shots, we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out.

Our photographer caught this camouflaged prototype prowling the streets in Europe, and even though it looks relatively tame at first glance, it’s definitely an M8 Gran Coupe. Look close, and you can see an M-like front bumper, as well as a set of massive brake discs with gold calipers. From the rear, the M treatment is much less subtle thanks to a quad exhaust with pipes that look large enough to swallow an arm up to the elbow.

Expect power to come from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 that, as in the M8 coupe, should make more than 600 horsepower. As BMW’s range-topper, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the M8 Gran Coupe make even more power than the M5 Competition. And speaking of that, there’s a good chance there’s an M8 Gran Coupe Competition will arrive at some point with even more power.

At the moment, BMW hasn’t said when it plans to reveal the production 8 Series Gran Coupe. There’s always the chance it could show up at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but from what we’ve heard, a late 2019 reveal is much more likely.