BMW Will Build the M3 Wagon You Want, But Can't Have (Literally)
We answer the question: Will BMW bring its first-ever M3 wagon stateside?
The BMW M3 has been around for more than 30 years, and in that time there have been sedans, coupes, convertibles, and even a pickup truck. (Google that last one if you don't believe us.) But one form the M3 has never taken? A factory-built BMW M3 Touring—that's a station wagon in BMW-speak. That changes now. BMW has officially confirmed that G80-generation BMW M3 will get a wagon variant in addition to the four-door sedan and closely related two-door M4.
Thankfully, it's not April 1, and BMW appears to be serious about finally making an M3 wagon. This is the kind of news hardcore BMW fans will be getting their M-branded underpants in a bunch for. To be fair, we're pretty excited by the idea of an M3 wagon, too. As of right now, the M3 will have the same 3.0-liter twin turbo inline-six found in the X3 M and X4 M crossovers that makes somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 horsepower; a switchable AWD system much like the one found in the M5; and it will retain the option for a manual transmission. That much we know, but what we don't know is this: Will BMW sell it in the United States?
Most luxury makes are starting to offer wagons here again, but they're trending toward lifted, Subaru Outback-style models. (See: the new Audi A6 Allroad, Volvo V90 Cross Country, and Mercedes-Benz E450 All Terrain.) The sporty 603-hp Mercedes-AMG E63S wagon, Audi RS6, and Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo S E-Hybrid are notable exceptions, however. That said, Mercedes enjoys unusually high levels of customer loyalty from its wagon customers (AMG or otherwise), who tend to be among the brand's wealthiest, and besides, it's special-order-only.
BMW doesn't sell any wagons here. And while the 3 Series wagon has been sold in the states before, but the current version of the long-roofed 3er isn't available to U.S. buyers (only the 3 Series sedan is). So, again, will the United States get the long-awaited M3 wagon? We reached out to BMW for comment with our fingers crossed, and, well, nope. The M3 Touring is not coming here.