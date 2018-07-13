BMW M Performance Parts Concept Hits Center Stage at Goodwood

BMW is turning the sporty style of its BMW M2 up a notch with the premiere of the BMW M Performance Parts Concept at the Festival of Speed in Goodwood this week.

The frozen black BMW M Performance Parts Concept wrapped with gold accentuations is 132.3-pounds lighter than the M2 it’s based on. The drop in weight makes this car more aerodynamic, therefore enhancing the motor sport style of the car. The heavily modified M2 is comprised both of BMW M Performance Parts already available and exclusive new concept bits.

Many of the M Performance Parts featured on the concept car are expected to be available within the next nine months. The carbon fiber included in the concept highly contributes to its reduction in weight. On top of numerous other carbon-fiber lightweight parts, the concept is comprised of a M Performance Carbon hood that sheds 17.6-pounds off the standard ride and a clear carbon-fiber finish roof saves about 13.2-pounds. Not only does the material make the roof lighter, but it also helps shift the car’s weight towards the road.

The BMW M Performance Parts Concept is assembled with 19-inch M Performance forged wheels. This weight drop reduces the unsprung mass, which enhances steering response and driving dynamics. The aerodynamics of the car are also optimized by the already available M Performance carbon-fiber rear diffuser and the M Performance carbon-fiber front side panels.

To further enhance the juiced up M2, the inside includes M Performance carbon-fiber seats with Alcantara. The carbon fiber in the gold seamed sport seats gives the concept car a better hold. Alcantara is also found in the handling section, where it provides hold and grip, and the M Performance carbon-fiber handbrake on the gaiter.

To top off the BMW M Performance Parts Concept, it is built with an M Performance suspension with adjustable compression and rebound stages. This M Performance suspension is already available as a retrofit set for production cars. See your dealer for more details.