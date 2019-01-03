It seems space is now the final frontier for customizing cars. Well, at least in terms of the one-off BMW M850i Night Sky you see here—it features trim made from actual meteoric rock.

The far-out Bimmer was crafted by the marque’s Individual department, which applied the meteor material to the center-console trim, shift lever, engine ignition button, and the iDrive controller. Inlays also made from meteorite were incorporated into the door sills, which say “NIGHT SKY,” and there is an illuminated model badge, as well.

The Widmanstätten pattern is a distinct geometric pattern common to certain iron meteorites that are polished or exposed to acids, and it has been added to the headliner, center console, side-mirror caps, brake discs, front splitter, and various other exterior pieces. The outer trim pieces featuring the pattern were 3D-printed, BMW says, as were the lightweight aluminum brake calipers.

Inside, tri-color leather upholstery is finished in Opal White, Midnight Blue, and Silver, while the center console is further embellished with illuminated constellations. It all definitely adds up to a truly one-of-a-kind, otherworldly ride.

While we’d have preferred something perhaps powered by dilithium crystals, a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine delivers the M850i’s standard 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.

This M850i’s stunning two-tone paint job is black (hole?) up top and gradually fades to San Marino Blue as it approaches the bottom of the car. Three coats of clear coat were applied on top to give it an, ahem, stellar sense of depth.

A regular ol’, not-meteor-having 2019 M850i xDrive will set you back at least $112,895, so were this one to be available for sale, we imagine its price tag would be out of this—well, you know.