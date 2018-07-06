BMW 8 Series Coupe Rolls Off the Line in Germany

BMW has begun production of the new 8 Series coupe at its plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The range-topping two-door goes on sale this fall.

In preparation for the 8 Series, BMW spent an amount in the low three-digit-million euro range to spruce up its Dingolfing plant. The innovations include more automated processes to make production more efficient. Autonomous tugger trains carry door assembly parts to the line, and robots check for gaps and misalignments on the finish line.

The 2019 BMW 8 Series coupe makes 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8. This engine works in tandem with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system that has a rear-wheel bias. BMW claims it can hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

The sports coupe employs a number of lightweight materials to keep its curb weight down to 4,478 pounds. Steel, plastic, aluminum, and carbon fiber are used throughout the body, while the roof, doors, hood, front firewall, and supporting structures are made of aluminum. The roof is also available in carbon-fiber reinforced plastic, the first for a series-production BMW model.

The BMW 8 Series coupe enters production alongside the 5 Series and 7 Series. Pricing will be announced closer to launch.