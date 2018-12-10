If you were considering buying a brand-new BMW 3-series Sports Wagon based on the recently introduced G20 generation, we have some bad news: You’re out of luck. Well, if you live in America, anyway, as a G20 wagon will still be offered in Europe and other markets.

A report published today by CarBuzz indicated that there are no plans for the marque to bring such a longroof version here, and a BMW North America spokesman confirmed the model’s fate to Automobile. “The existing 3-series Sports Wagon in 330i xDrive guise will be the last opportunity for anyone [in the U.S.] to order and take delivery of a 3-series Sports Wagon.”

In the U.S., that model (pictured above in Euro spec) packs a 2.0-liter twin-turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. With crossover SUVs all the rage, the station wagon in general seems to be going the way of the manual transmission. Both remain popular with a hard-core cadre of enthusiasts—like us—but we were told last year that the wagon accounted for only 4 percent of all 3-series sales, trailing the sedan and Gran Turismo variants.

If you don’t grab an F31-generation wagon before they’re gone, the best options moving forward for a smaller, liftgate-equipped vehicle at BMW will be the X1, X2, and X3 crossovers—or a pre-owned wagon, of course. We have enjoyed spending time in the small and spunky X2, and the BMW X3 M40i is a bad-ass little hauler, but neither is a station wagon.

The upcoming seventh-generation 3-series is lighter, longer, and wider than before, and BMW promises it also will be more fun to drive. The sedan version goes on sale in March and is expected to start at $41,195. Our first-drive review on the 2019 3-series sedan—and thus our take on what wagon fans will be missing out on—publishes tomorrow, so be sure to check back.