BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Confirmed for Fall Debut

BMW confirmed today it will debut its more practical version of the 2 Series, the four-door Gran Coupe, at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November. Although the current 2 Series coupe and convertible are rear-wheel drive, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will sit on the automaker’s latest UKL front-drive architecture while also likely offering all-wheel drive. The UKL bones are used under various Mini models as well as BMW’s 1 Series, X1, and X2; the 1 Series will be redesigned later this year but isn’t expected to be offered in the U.S. For its part, BMW says the 2 Series Gran Coupe will share “a multitude of technological developments” with the new 1 Series.

BMW also showed off the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s back end in a new teaser image. We can’t tell much from the photo, but it looks like it sports a different set of taillights than those on the current 2 Series coupe and convertible. A small spoiler is fitted to the trunklid. Engine options haven’t been confirmed, but expect the U.S. model to use a 2.0-liter turbo-four as standard equipment. The sedan will compete with the Mercedes-Benz A- and CLA-classes and the Audi A3 when it goes on sale globally in the spring of 2020.