It may be toylike, but the Blaze EV Classic is no toy. There's definitely a Lotus/Caterham 7 (or, perhaps more accurately, Mitsuoka Zero1 crossed with a Datsun Type 11) vibe here, too, but this little single-seater is a much less performance-oriented machine. Plus, the little Blaze can be registered in Japan as a moped. The differential is optional! How delightfully goofy this thing is.

See all 3 photos See all 3 photos

If the idea of a neighborhood electric vehicle has you thinking about golf carts and snowbirds, this retrofuturistic roadster is the antidote. Effectively an electric cyclecar, it sidesteps Japan's expensive car inspection and registration system. With a tiny footprint—it's less than eight feet long!—and minimal bodywork, it also appears to make the most of its 3-kWh battery pack: The 0.6 kW motor delivers approximately 31 miles of range and can take this little thing up to 31 mph. Bizarrely, it has drums up front and discs in the back, but when the whole thing only weighs 441 pounds, it's surely fine.

See all 3 photos See all 3 photos

Nor is the Blaze outrageously expensive. It's about $8,500 at today's exchange rates, to start, and available in four basic colors. A lot of money for its limited capabilities, perhaps, considering how much motorcycle that could buy.