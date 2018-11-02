A Big Gallery of Trucks and Jeeps from the 2018 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Walking through the halls of the 2018 SEMA show can at times feel like a game of truckin’ roulette. One minute there may be a pristine classic Toyota Land Cruiser only to be face-to-face with an undrivable big-wheeled monstrosity.

We fought our way through the crowds at the Las Vegas Convention Center and found some priceless gems and other worthless turds. Highlights include Ken Block’s Hoonitruck and the Ringbrothers’ 1971 Chevrolet K-5 Blazer restomod.

We weren’t so fond of the swathes of angry Jeeps and excessively modified show trucks—but hey, there’s something for everyone, right?

Click, swipe, and enjoy the show.