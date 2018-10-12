A Big Bonneville Salt Flats Gallery of Cool Cars

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When we went to the Salt Flats for California Timing Association’s (SCTA) World of Speed to check out Volkswagen’s land speed record-setting Jetta, we also scoured the sprawling paddocks for the coolest builds at the competition. The vast expanses of salt make for a stunning backdrop for some of the wildest cars in the world.

We’re particularly fond of the air-cooled toys VW brought for us to drive. One, a Class 11 racecar in matte black, was built for off-roading and was happy to have its 1,600cc engine wrung out on the salt. Another, a Meyers Manx built from a new fiberglass tub and other components, was an utter darling and received many compliments from spectators.

We spotted some amazing top speed builds as well, from souped up street cars to land missiles designed to exceed 400 mph. There was something for every type of car enthusiast, so check out our big gallery for our favorites!