Best Photos of the 2018 Paris Motor Show

The 2018 Paris Motor Show is held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles and is open to the pubic from October 4-14. If you can’t make it to this year’s show, we’ve already found the best photos of the latest rides from the show floor.

Check out a collection of cars, concepts, crossovers, and more from this year’s Parisian extravaganza. Chances are that some of them won’t ever make it to our shores, but it’s still fun to see what’s the next big thing in Europe.

Everything from the latest from BMW, Ferrari, and Mercedes-Benz to a wild new autonomous concept from Renault called the EZ Ultimo—which sounds way cooler with a French accent.

And don’t forget to tune in all week for more updates from Paris here.

Peugeot E-Legend Concept

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400

2019 BMW 3 Series

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2019 Suzuki Jimny

Renault EZ Ultimo Concept

2019 Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2

2019 Mercedes-AMG A 35 Hatch

2019 Kia Proceed Wagon