The Best-Looking Convertibles You Can Buy for 2020

You don't have to live in Southern California to enjoy the simple pleasures of a convertible car, though it certainly helps. But no matter where you live, a little wind in the hair and sun or moonlight on the face can make most any trip—from a quick run to the grocery store to a long weekend summer getaway—more fun. There are modern soft tops and retractable hard tops available in a variety of shades, and while the most convertibles seat only two passengers, there are a number that can accommodate four (plus maybe one more if you really push it). Of the convertibles available for the U.S. market, Mercedes-Benz easily offers up the most models, including C-, E-, and S-class cabriolets all the way up to the wicked fast AMG GT R roadster.

For this list, we picked a single droptop from each marque that currently offers at least one, with the criteria for inclusion being both beautiful and a pleasure to drive. Our alphabetically arranged roster runs all across the price spectrum, too, from all-time heroes like the Mazda MX-5 Miata to the mega-luxurious Rolls-Royce Dawn. If we were forced to pick just one? We'll have to get back to you on that…

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible | Price: $221,075

The classy convertible version of the Bentley Continental GT simply oozes opulence, top up or down. When you want to drop the Conti's plush soft top, it can stow in 19 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. The convertible is available with either engine option available for the Continental GT, the marque's signature 6.0-liter W-12 that produces 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque or a potent twin-turbo V-8 that delivers 542 horses and 568 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The V-12 will rocket from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds up to a top speed of 207 mph, while the V-8 gets to benchmark speed in 3.9 seconds and with a top speed of 198 mph. Cinch down your hat or toupee accordingly.

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

2020 BMW M8 Convertible | Price: $157,495

While the all-new BMW Z4 is an awesome, purpose-built convertible, our first choice from BMW is the also-all-new 2020 M8 convertible. The stealthy M8 sports a fabric soft top that can be raised or lowered in 15 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. Under the hood it packs a 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 making 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, an engine that launches the M8 Convertible to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, or just 0.2 ticks slower than the coupe. While it's theoretically designed to fit two additional passengers in the back seats, they probably won't be your friends for long if they're shoehorned back there for more than a few miles.

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible | Price: $67,495

The brilliant new 2020 C8 Corvette looks great and was designed to also be a hardtop convertible from the outset of development. It's also an awesome deal for the money compared to, say, a McLaren 720S Spider (see below). The Corvette convertible's top is powered by six electric motors, retracts in 16 seconds, and rests above the mid-mounted engine when stowed. Under that top is a 6.2-liter V-8 that delivers 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque when equipped with the Performance exhaust, or 490 and 465 without. The C8 Corvette's small-block engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Oh, and it has plenty of room for golf clubs in the rear and additional space for a couple bricks of sparkling water—or your favorite beverage—up front. What's not to love?

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

2020 Ferrari F8 Spider | Price: $300,000 (est)

The open-top Ferrari F8 Spider, the successor to the 488 Spider, packs a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 with a massive 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. Its top is a retractable metal unit that splits niftily into two pieces as it folds atop the engine in 14 seconds. And of course, the roof can be opened or closed at speeds up to 28 mph. This banshee will part traffic, part your hair, and turn heads wherever you go. Bellissima!

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible | Price: $45,850

If you're looking for more of a classic American approach to your convertible, it's hard to beat a topless Ford Mustang GT. Its cloth roof can be lowered in roughly 10 seconds after you unlock the center latch and touch a button, and it folds behind the rear seats. Unlike most other modern convertibles, you won't be able to put it down at speed, and it takes up a lot of room in the trunk, but there's just enough space in the snug back seats for your groceries. The GT Premium pony packs a 5.0-liter V-8 with 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, mated to your choice of a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

2020 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible | Price: $127,725

The top of the stunning, two-seat F-Type SVR droptop lowers in a scant 12 seconds while traveling at speeds of up to 30 mph. It's powered by an SVR-massaged, supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 that packs 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive (sadly, a manual transmission option is no longer available). On the plus side, the F-Type SVR Convertible can hit the 60-mph mark in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 195 mph.

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder | Price: $287,400

This wild wedge of Lambo Spyder pie—available in paint colors reminiscent of a bag of Skittles—can easily propel you to rock star status wherever you go. To open the Huracán's Transformer-like cloth roof takes 17 seconds and can be accomplished at speeds of up to 31 mph. Like the coupe, the Huracán Evo Spyder is powered by a 5.2-liter V-10 with 630 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. Its zero-to-62-mph time is 3.1 seconds (the coupe will get you there in 2.9) to go with a top speed in excess of 201 mph. This monster is made for two, but you'll have to fight over its lone cupholder hidden discreetly above the glovebox. One is better than none, and if that's the price to pay for superstardom—we'll take it.

For more than 30 years running, the Mazda MX-5 Miata has consistently been one of our favorite cars, and you'll find one in many of our garages as personal funsters. It's not a secret why—the Miata is a joy to drive, affordable, and attractive. The latest version of the ND model's 2.0-liter inline-four engine delivers 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The top is a manual too, but easily goes down as fast as you can push it and snaps into place with a simple click behind the seats. You can spend more money on the Club, Grand Touring, and the targa-style, hardtop RF trims, but there's no denying the value in the $28,000 Sport model, either.

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

2020 McLaren 720S Spider | Price: $315,000

The ridiculously powerful and stunning-to-behold McLaren 720S Spider is right at the top of our droptop wish list, thanks in part to its trick carbon-fiber roof that can be dropped in just 11 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph. The Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo mid-engine V-8 that lays down 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque, a delicious-sounding engine that's mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The 720S Spider can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 212 mph with the top up or 202 mph with it down. It's an absolutely beautiful and brilliant choice if you decide to choose one over, say, purchasing a home or condo. Although that's not likely a decision many owners will have to make, it's tempting for plebes like us.

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster | Price: $190,745

The Mercedes AMG GT R roadster is the convertible version of the marque's most powerful GT coupe variant. Limited to 750 units, the GT R roadster is powered by AMG's handcrafted, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that delivers 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It can rock to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds (the same as the hardtop GT R) on to a top speed of 197 mph. Like the GT and GT C convertibles, the roof is made from three layers of cloth and features a lightweight frame made of aluminum, steel, and magnesium. The limited-run convertible also includes Mercedes' Airscarf system that blows warm air on your neck to fight off the chill. All that exclusivity comes with an exclusive price tag that can easily rise into the low $200,000 range when fully loaded.

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster S | Price: $72,650

The regular Boxster is a treat, but the Boxster S is a mid-engine marvel powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer-four that cranks out 350 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual comes standard, with Porsche's PDK dual-clutch automatic available as an option. That powertrain can propel the two-seater roadster to 60 mph 4.4 seconds and to a top speed of 177 mph. You can order a Boxster's sheetmetal in any custom color you want for a price, and it also offers four top colors that include muted shades of blue, black, brown, or red. We'll take one in silver with a red interior and soft top, please.

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is as "pretty as a mid-summer's morn" and features an exquisitely crafted cloth top that retracts in 22 seconds at the press of a button. The four-place Dawn, which can actually fit that number of regular-size humans quite comfortably, is powered by a turbo 6.6-liter V-12 that serves up 563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque, mated to a buttery smooth eight-speed automatic transmission. If you can afford the price tag, why not option the Dawn to the max with Black Badge trim and an Aero Cowling to boot? After all, when you're playing in this price range, the wide-open sky's the limit.

See all 109 photos See all 109 photos