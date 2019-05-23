These Are the Best Deals on Hatchbacks Right Now

Hatchbacks can be big or small, cheap or pricey, but they’re all better at carrying cargo than their sedan counterparts. Luckily, there are plenty of deals to be had on all kinds of hatchbacks right now. Memorial Day weekend can be something of a perfect storm for deals on new vehicles, as automakers celebrate the beginning of summer and dealers scramble to hit end-of-the-month sales goals. And if you’re in the market for a hatchback or hatch-equipped sedan, we’ve got you covered. The incentive data comes from our colleagues at IntelliChoice, and covers national offers on 2019 models. It’s important to note that some restrictions may apply, and the coveted 0 percent financing deal is typically reserved for customers with outstanding credit scores. With that said, here are 17 of the best Memorial Day deals on hatchbacks, all of which are good through May 31 or later.

The undeniably stylish Audi A7 is unlike most cars on this list. It’s much larger than hatches like the Chevy Sonic, and a reasonable year’s salary more expensive. Thankfully, Audi is offering a $3,000 new owner rebate for customers switching over from another luxury manufacturer (BMW, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, or Volvo, according to Audi), or the same $3,000 to Audi drivers looking to upgrade.

Buick Regal Sportback: $3,750 or 0% financing for up to 72 months

The first of many General Motors products on our list, the newly hatch-laden Buick Regal Sportback boasts double the cargo volume of its four-door sedan predecessor. This Buick has the richest rebate of all Memorial Day hatches at $3,750. That’s right, Buick is leaving more than 10 percent of the Regal’s sticker price sitting on the hood. Or you can get 0 percent financing for up to 72 months.

Chevrolet Bolt EV: $3,000

We’re fans of the Chevy Bolt and any chance to get one cheap is a very good thing. Until the end of the month, GM is offering a $3,000 discount on its small electrified hatchback.

Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback: $2,000

The Cruze hatchback’s available turbodiesel engine is a rarity in the post-Dieselgate era, and its 48-mpg highway rating is impressive. It’s one of multiple Chevrolets on our list being discontinued next year, which makes it a great time to take advantage of the $2,000 discount on offer right now.

Chevrolet Sonic: $1,000 + $1,000

When the Sonic arrived in 2012, it erased our unpleasant memories of Chevy’s last subcompact, the uninspiring Aveo. It’s a much better car, and with two $1,000 discounts available, this is as good a time as any to drive one off the lot.

Chevrolet Spark: $1,000 + $1,000

The Sonic is smaller than the Cruze, but the title for Chevrolet’s tiniest hatchback goes to the Spark. It qualifies for the same rebates as the Sonic, which means you could score an optionless five-speed Spark LS for just over $12,000.

Chevrolet Volt: $3,000

The first-generation Volt was a game changer when it launched. The current second-generation car is much improved, though, like the Cruze, its time has come to an end. If you want a plug-in hybrid hatchback with generous battery-only range, take the $3,000 discount and grab yourself a Volt while you still can.

Honda Civic hatchback: $1,300

Manual transmissions and turbocharged engines can both be lovely things, and the combination of the two in a Civic hatchback is a real treat. Honda’s $1,300 discount for Memorial Day isn’t the largest on our list, but if you already have your eye on a Civic, now is a good time to buy.

Hyundai Elantra GT: $1,000

The Elantra GT is one of many modern Hyundai/Kia vehicles developed with input from Albert Biermann of BMW M division fame. We praised its nimble handling and available six-speed transmission in our first drive, and a $1,000 discount is never something complain about. Plus, if the Elantra GT N Line shares any of the magic of the Veloster N, it could be one of the best warm-hatch bargains on the market.

Hyundai Ioniq: $1,250

Available as a conventional hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or full electric vehicle, the Ioniq is the polar opposite of a gas-guzzler. Even in its most gaseous hybrid form, the little hatchback achieves as high as 58 mpg in combined city and highway driving. On top of the potential fuel savings, Hyundai is offering a $1,250 discount on the Ioniq Hybrid through June 3.

Hyundai Veloster: $1,750

The second-generation Veloster is a great-looking three-door that marks a huge improvement over its predecessor, especially in R-Spec and Veloster N guise. This is not your grandfather’s Hyundai. Plus, the $1,750 discount is the best hatchback deal Hyundai is offering right now, in terms of both percentage (7.6 percent) and dollar value.

Kia Niro: 0% financing for up to 66 months or 0.9% for 72 months

The Niro gets impressive real-world mpg and it’s a great urban car, if a bit anodyne. Kia is offering as much as $2,000 off or 0 percent financing for up to 66 months.

Kia Stinger: $2,000, 0% financing for up to 66 months, or 0.9% for 72 months

The Kia Stinger is a sweetheart, and we’re enjoying our stint with a long-term example. It’s a big, beautiful, balanced five-door hatch, and Kia is offering a $2,000 discount and 0 percent financing for 66 months.

Mini Hardtop Cooper S and John Cooper Works: $1,000 (also offering $500 off non-S Cooper models)

Little cars with hyperactive hi-po four-cylinder engines are often a safe bet for a fun drive, and the Mini Cooper falls in that bucket. The 2019 Mini Hardtop gains design cues like Union Jack LED taillights and newly redesigned Mini badging. For Memorial Day, Mini is offering a $1,000 discount on Cooper S and John Cooper Works models, or $500 off a standard three-cylinder model.

Mitsubishi Mirage: 0% financing for 48 months

The Mitsubishi Mirage is one of the least expensive vehicles on the market right now, so it’s not surprising that Mitsubishi isn’t offering huge rebates. That being said, the automaker is making the extra-affordable hatchback even more accessible by offering 0 percent financing for up to 48 months.

Nissan Leaf: 0% financing for 36 months or 0.9% for up to 60 months

The Nissan Leaf is finally catching up in the EV range wars with a 62-kWh battery and up to 226 miles of range on the Plus model. Although the Leaf isn’t as fun to drive or simply as good as the latest EVs, it can still be a solid commuter, and Nissan is offering 0 percent financing for 36 months.

Nissan Versa Note: 0% financing for 60 months

The Versa Note is an affordable, fuel-efficient, and—living up to its name—versatile subcompact hatch that falls mid-pack among strong competition. If you can dig it, you can score 0 percent financing for 60 months.