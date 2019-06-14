My first memory behind the wheel is of steering my father’s 1998 Ford Taurus down our little dead-end street and turning into our driveway. Notice I said steering, not driving. I was sitting on his lap. Many of us wouldn’t be anywhere near as enthusiastic about the automotive world without the presence of our car-guy parents, so this Father’s Day, grab your rad dad some sweet car-related gifts he’ll never forget.

One additional great—and immediate—gift idea is MotorTrend On Demand, which has quite the Father’s Day offer! Your choice of $2.99 for the first month or $29.99 for the first year will get dad access to our entire collection of automotive programming, plus a bonus Father’s Day episode of Roadkill and a whole bonus season of Wheeler Dealers. Plus, if your dad is a racing fan, we’ll be streaming live from Le Mans all weekend.

We might be biased, but we think a MotorTrend On Demand subscription is your best bet. But in case you want something to pair with it, here are some other gifts your dad will love for Father’s Day—or any occasion.

Autoart Scale Model

What would your dad enjoy more than looking at his car all weekend? Looking at a lovingly crafted 1:18 scale model of his car all day, every day because it’ll fit on his desk! Plus he won’t make you sleep in the backyard if you scratch the fender. The folks at Autoart make exactly what we look for in a scale model: millimetrically precise interior and exterior details that celebrate each and every tiny car they build.

Turo Car Rental for the weekend

A unique rental car is the perfect temporary vacation from your dad’s practical daily driver, and Turo is probably the best place to find one. Because Turo vehicles are owned by real drivers (not rental agencies), the rides available for booking are a lot more interesting and more varied than the sea of white Mitsubishi Mirages or similar at your average rental lot. Outdoorsy dads would love a weekend in a doorless Wrangler, sporty dads could live out their boy racer dreams in a Porsche 911—the possibilities are nearly endless.

Hot Wheels ID Smart Track Kit

Yes, this box of fun might be more targeted toward children than fathers, but hear me out: how many years has your dad been buying Hot Wheels for you? Isn’t it time to give back? Hot Wheels ID might be the biggest product launch for the Mattel-owned toy brand in the last 50 years. The new line of Hot Wheels cars and tracks incorporates the capability to track and log each individual car’s performance, and the new Smart Track has the most powerful booster Hot Wheels has ever made! Bonus point: the Hot Wheels ID line goes on sale June 14, so dad will probably be the first kid on the block to have one.

Automotive Wall Art

Your car-guy dad needs more automotive art in his life—he’s just too busy wrenching and doing other car-guy things to buy some for himself. The folks at Blipshift seem to have a direct artery into what we love about cars and their always-changing collection of posters (and t-shirts!) would make great gifts for dad.

Lego Speed Champions

Lego struck gold with the Speed Champions collection. It consists only of real licensed cars, rather than generic car-like figures in Lego sets of old. These sets start at only $14.99, but if you’ve got a little extra money to spend, check out one of their automotive pairings like the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

Linear Edge Track Sculpture

Is your dad a racing fan? A track nut? If he has a favorite track, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate it than a hanging sculpture from Linear Edge. Their built-to-scale wooden track sculptures are minimalist enough to pass as modern art, but you and dad will know the deal. Linear Edge has 100 different tracks to choose from, and if they don’t have the circuit you’re looking for (say Mario Kart 64’s Moo Moo Farm, a track I distinctly remember racing with my dad back in the day) they’ll custom build it for you at no extra cost. He’ll love it.

Autodromo Group B

Put ‘yer dang phone away! Your dad still remembers the days when a small clock on your wrist was still the easiest way to check the time, and he probably still wears one. Wristwatches and race cars have a long history and there are plenty of motorsport-inspired timepieces to choose from, but we’re recommending the Autodromo Group B Series 2. It’s a 1980s rally–inspired time-teller that will definitely look great on dad’s wrist, and the robust Miyota 9015 automatic movement will last a lot longer than ‘yer phone.

Xbox One X and Game Pass Ultimate

Racing games are a blast for any car fan, and the 4K-capable Xbox One X may be the best machine out there for taking a virtual drive. Spring for an Xbox Game Pass subscription for dad so he’ll have access to racers like Forza Horizon 4 and F1 2018. Is your dad a little too old to be proficient with a modern controller? Consider splurging for a simulation-grade wheel and pedal setup from Fanatec.

Detailing Equipment and Supplies

If dad has an old classic in the garage, chances are he likes to keep it clean. Get him a bucket of detailing products and microfiber towels from Meguiar’s Ultimate Line so he can toss the old t-shirt he’s been using to buff the hood. Maybe enough paint correction could get rid of that fender scratch he totally isn’t still mad about.

Coffee-Table Book

Your dad isn’t just a gear head, he’s a brilliant intellectual thinker and he’s better than everyone else’s dad—and there’s no better way to let the world know than a serious flex of a coffee table book. Check out the Luftgekühlt Book, a three-part telling of the origins of the Luftgekühlt story. It’s perfect for any person who loves Porsche, and it would look fabulous on your dad’s coffee table.