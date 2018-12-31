Another year has disappeared in the rearview mirror, and here at Automobile our 2018 included experiences with a mind-blowing roster of amazing machines. Over the past 12 months, we found ourselves behind the steering wheels of stuff as diverse as the all-new 2019 BMW 3 and 8 Series, SUVs from Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini, and a 755-hp Corvette—and as always, we endeavored to put you right there alongside us. Here we present a selection of the very best reviews and feature stories we published in 2018; please enjoy, and be sure to stay with us throughout 2019 to read our adventures with the upcoming Toyota Supra, Land Rover Defender, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and more!

2019 BMW 3 Series | “Because the 3 Series really is a sedan that’s free once again.”



2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 | “Top speed? 200 mph. Sounds hilarious, right? The thing is, SVO wanted to create a halo car with a really hard-core track focus. The engine is just the start . . . ”

2019 BMW M850i xDrive | “Fortunately, you don’t have to be a BMW fan to love the all-new 2019 BMW 8 Series, especially so in M850i xDrive guise. You just have to enjoy great cars.”

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan | “The Cullinan’s armor may be more stylistic than literal. But it does an indomitable job of insulating its occupants from the wilds of the world while presenting a stoic outward face to skeptics and admirers alike.”

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 | “Like the G550 on which it is based, the G63 is longer and wider than before, with an independent front suspension where a solid axle once lurked. The result is a far more civil machine with more interior room, a nicer cockpit, and handling dynamics that fit this century.”

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS | “It begins with a little smile during the triple-digit approach to a braking zone, gestates into giggles as you fly around a long, constant-radius right-hander fast enough to bend your neck like licorice, and finally breaks into full-on snorts as the car comes off the corner and accelerates into oblivion for about the 23rd time in the past three minutes. Holy. Blanking. Lucifer.”

2019 Lamborghini Urus | “The trouble with success is that it is cumulative. When you have the perfect family, the perfect job, the perfect life, “perfect” becomes normal, and normal sucks. You need something more. Enter Urus.”

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 | “Not content with the kidney-flattening supercharged LT4 engine that kicks out 650 horses and 650 lb-ft of torque in the Corvette Z06, the new ZR1 has a super-supercharged LT5 V-8 spitting 755 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 715 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm. You don’t need your kidneys, anyway.”

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and 2020 Porsche Mission E | “Tension is in the air as we approach today’s subject. Only three people have driven this car so far without a watchdog in the passenger seat. I’ll be number four.”

2018 BMW M5 vs. 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S | “Welcome to round four of the BMW vs. Mercedes fight for the Hottest Sedan crown. This time, it’s the 2018 BMW M5 vs. the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S, in Portugal.”

2019 Ferrari 488 Pista | ” ‘Pista?’ The name might describe your neighbor’s attitude when you rev its new twin-turbo, 3.9-liter V-8 to its 8,000-rpm redline as you pull into your driveway past midnight.”

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS | “A flimsy air fence is the only thing separating my borrowed Porsche 911 GT3 RS from the baddest-ass racetrack on earth. The proximity is so tempting, you could hardly blame me for my smoldering fantasy to ditch the Nürburgring’s sterile Grand Prix circuit and hit the hallowed Nordschleife, unfettering all 512 horses on the forest-lined über track.”

The 700-Horsepower Club | “Behold the mad, reality-distorting power of these three goliaths of automotive engineering: the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, and McLaren 720S.”