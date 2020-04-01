10 Awesome Instagram Accounts for Total Automotive Immersion

Hi, it's Billy, your friendly neighborhood Automobile social media editor. I'm responsible for making sure our stories make it to you, our audience. I spend a lot of time on social media, and even more so now that our staff has begun practicing social distancing, self-isolation, and being safer at home. I want to share with you some of my favorite social media accounts on Instagram to make your own home stays a little less boring and a little more aesthetically pleasing. If you don't follow us yet on our handles, you can find us at @automobilemag on both Instagram and Twitter.

Please enjoy this list and some of our favorite photography.

Ken Saito

Ken Saito has at times served as our correspondent from Japan, and his account is loaded with incredible supercar, classic car, and sports car content from the other side of the Pacific Ocean. If you love the sight of a Ferrari F40 in the Tokyo rain, which we imagine you do since you're here, Ken's the guy to follow on Instagram. He scopes out some of the coolest car meets we've ever seen and which feature JDM legends, Italian exotics, and other fascinating obscurities.

Automobile Concepts

We need dream cars now more than ever, and @automobileconcepts is the place to go to see an assortment of adventurous designs from yesteryear. It's a great place to seek inspiration and escape from reality with vintage images. Who doesn't love a nostalgia trip?

Type7

We didn't include any manufacturer-specific Instagram accounts; you probably follow them already if you like their cars. Type7 is unique in that its Porsche's social media magazine. The account features everything from Porsche news to profiles of owners and their cars to art and architecture. The page already has more than 1,000 posts, so there's plenty of content to dive into and explore.

Matt Hranek

If you're interested in fashion, vintage Land Rovers, and most importantly Negroni cocktails, Matt Hranek is a great person to follow. We tend to focus on the automobile side of automotive lifestyle, but Hranek spends more time on the meats, watches, and other indulgences we enjoy as well.

Neon Talk & Concept Talk

These two accounts are part of the same network and focus on the aesthetic of the 1980s as well as "visually appealing retro products, concepts, interiors, art, and architecture." Sign us up. This pair of handles is a real blast from the past, exploring the zanier parts of the end of the last century.

Poolside FM

Take our description of Neon Talk and make it Miami. That's the best way to describe Poolside FM. This account features an '80s aesthetic but leans hard into the imagery you'd associate with Lamborghini Countaches, cocaine, and clubbing. The channel is run by an internet radio station that plays music that "feels like a collection of records curated by an '80s Floridian porn star." Right now, that's just what we need.

Michael Shaffer

Formerly a photographer for Automobile and MotorTrend, Washington, D.C.-based photographer Michael Shaffer, known as @capitolsunset on Instagram, now does freelance work for clients such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Mercedes-AMG. His account strikes the right balance of wanderlust and hot machinery, which we love to see. In fact, Shaffer last year wrote a story for us incorporating both of those traits, wherein he traversed the width of the United States in a Bentley Continental GT.

Amy Shore

For some quality photography across the pond, follow Amy Shore. Shore specializes in photographing vintage motoring and is also a Nikon ambassador. Her photography exudes intimacy and personal closeness, which are often of lesser priority in the automotive community. Shore has covered some really incredible U.K. events we wish we could attend ourselves; if you want to feel immersed in a car show, this is an account to check out.

Avarvarii Future Cars

If you've ever seen us publish a rendering of a future car on this site, there's a good chance it was created by Avarvarii, who has a fantastic eye for predicting what a next-generation or all-new vehicles will look like. He's nailed predictions on recent debuts like the Mk8 VW Golf GTI and the Porsche Taycan. Keep your eyes peeled for his name the next time we post our New & Future cars series!

Robin Trajano

We'd be remiss to not include Robin Trajano, a former member of the MotorTrend Group staff who recently begin freelancing for clients such as Kia. Trajano shot some incredible features for us during his tenure, such as this glamping trip in our long-term Volvo V90 and our guide to supercar maintenance.

Bonus: Our staff of photographers!

We couldn't do what we do without our team of excellent photographers. We rely on them for almost all of our original coverage, so be sure to follow William Walker, Brandon Lim, Jade Nelson, Darren Martin, and Jorge Nunez for bonus #noboringcars content.

Handles: @williamwalker, @brandoodle, @jnphotoworks, @darrenmartinphoto, and @jorgehnunez