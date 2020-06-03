The Venerable Bentley 6¾-Liter V-8 Is Dead After 61 Years

The Bentley 6.8-liter (0r—as the British brand deemed the 6,752-cubic-centimeter engine—6.75-liter) L-Series V-8 is dead, the last example having now been assembled. Its 61-year production-run even outlasted that of the original Chevrolet small-block V-8. And although the Bentley bent-eight evolved considerably, growing slightly in displacement and vastly in output, the basic architecture remained the same. Over the decades, about 36,000 of these massive engines were produced in total at the British automaker's Crewe, England plant, each requiring 15 hours of hand-assembly out of matched and balanced component sets.

Of course, not all these engines served in Bentley motorcars. Both Bentley and Rolls-Royce were owned jointly until 1998, and the 6.75 powered vehicles from both brands for decades. That is until Rolls was sold to BMW, at which point it stopped using the old V-8 in favor of BMW powertrains, thus leaving Bentley the sole inheritor of the venerable engine. But Volkswagen AG owns Bentley, and many models in the lineup use powertrains from the Volkswagen Group. With the retirement of the"six-and-three-quarter-litre" engine, one of the last tangible links between the historic Rolls-Royce and Bentley brands is gone.