Bentley Offers Luxurious Open-Pore Walnut Veneer by Mulliner

What do you call nuts on a wall? Walnuts. What do you call walnuts in a Bentley? Simply divine. Bentley and its private commissioning division, Mulliner, offer a new classic wood veneer for interiors of the Bentayga, Flying Spur, and Mulsanne called open-pore walnut.
The wood is sourced from an extraordinary tree type that combines European Walnut and American Walnut according to Bentley.
The distinctive trees are rooted mostly in California, with Bentley’s wood specialists visiting frequently to guarantee only the best class walnut veneer selected.
A handcrafted finish is finalized at Bentley HQ in Crewe, England. This improves the large pore structure to disclose the powerful dark coloring of wood.
Bentley uses specific materials to do so. This gentle technique certifies that the customers can feel the wood. It is important for them to experience it first-hand.
The open-pore walnut veneer is then painted with just three, ultra-thin layers of lacquer, together totaling only 0.1 mm in thickness.
By comparison, Bentley’s high gloss lacquer coating is 0.5 mm thick and has a glossy, smooth finish. Each layer is applied by hand and sanded between applications, of course.
With integrity and an eye for details, Bentley offers the best interior and exteriors features for their vehicles. So good, it’s—well you know.