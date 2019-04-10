New Bentley Flying Spur Will Get a Slick Retractable Hood Ornament

Hood ornaments have always been awesome—we’ll brook no argument about that indisputable fact—and they’re even cooler when they retract. The redesigned Bentley Flying Spur has just been teased with a short video showing that it will offer just such an ornament, and a gorgeous one with crystal wings, to boot.

Having the ornament be retractable is a requirement both to help meet pedestrian-safety regulations—Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Ecstasy has been able to hide away in a blink for some years now in the event of a collision—and to thwart potential theft.

As for the rest of the car, there isn’t a lot of official information available. We expect to see a lot of the new Continental GT‘s influence in the final design, as the sketch above suggests, and considering how gorgeous the new Continental GT is, stretching it into a four-door sedan would be a solid aesthetic move. The new Spur will also naturally be stuffed to the gills with luxury, leather, and craftsmanship, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see sustainable materials appear on the options list given today’s trends. We hear the car may be revealed in early September in time for the Frankfurt auto show, but Bentley only says full details will be released “later this year.”