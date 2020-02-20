Bentley has a couple of surprises in store for the upcoming Geneva show, one of which is this: the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible. Crafted by the brand's bespoke Mulliner division (hence the name), the special soft-top model sports an exclusive "double diamond" pattern in its grille and side vents, as well as a set of 22-inch wheels with self-leveling badges.

The double diamond exterior décor complements—and is inspired by—the interior's "diamond-in-diamond" quilted leather seats, door panels, and tonneau cover. Contrast stitching further emphasizes the distinct quilting design.

Additionally, the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible includes a diamond-milled center console finish and a model-specific brushed-silver analog clock by Breitling nestled between the center vents. Predictably, the digital instrument cluster sports brushed-silver graphical gauges, as well.

Power comes courtesy from either the brand's 542-hp twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine or its 626-hp twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12, the former of which rockets the all-wheel-drive convertible to 60 mph in a claimed 4.0 seconds, while the latter powertrain does the deed in a mere 3.7 seconds, Bentley says. While pricing is unknown, expect the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible to cost a good deal more than its non-Mulliner counterpart.