Bentley’s crafty folks in Crewe have just revealed their latest piece, the brand-new Bentayga V-8 Design Series. The special-edition luxury SUV receives even fancier Mulliner upgrades, including a set of Palladium Gray “Paragon” seven-spoke wheels with self-leveling wheel badges. The new wheels are complemented by the Bentayga’s Blackline trim as standard, which adds a body matching lower front fascia, special badging on the lower front doors, and twin gloss black tailpipes around back.
Under the hood, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine lays down 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. Bentley estimates a zero-to-60-mph time of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. The all-wheel drive SUV has an electronic differential lock and four driving modes.
Inside, the super luxurious cabin gets splashed with the Duotone color of your dreams, with choices being Pillar Box Red, Mulliner White, Klein Blue, or orange. There’s carbon-fiber weave on the dash and door panels, Beluga black leather seats in front, and a diamond-jeweled Breitling clock with a mother of pearl face for to ensure you make a timely entrance (or exit). Bentley illuminated sill plates welcome you as you enter and exit, plus there are drilled aluminum sport pedals and footrests. Pricing wasn’t released, but the Bentayga starts at roughly $200,000 and these upgrades won’t come free. If you’re interested, though, we doubt the exact MSRP matters much.