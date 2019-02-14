The Bentley Bentayga Speed Claims Title of Fastest SUV

Three years after introducing the Bentayga, Bentley is announcing full details on the hotted-up Speed version. It makes more power than the regular model, although not as much as we had expected from previous reports. It also has a higher top speed, which Bentley says is enough to make it the world’s fastest production SUV.

The 6.0-liter W-12 engine in the Speed makes 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque and works through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Last month, Autocar first broke news of the new variant, although it predicted 650 horses. According to Bentley, the extra 26 ponies it does have are enough to hit 62 mph in 3.9 seconds. The 306-kph (190 mph) terminal velocity puts it just a sliver ahead of the Lamborghini Urus‘s 305-kph (189.5-mph) mark. That’s despite the fact the Urus gets 641 horsepower from its twin-turbo V-8.

The Speed is available with what are called the largest and most powerful ceramic brakes Bentley has ever used, and they’re said to save more than 44 pounds over a conventional setup. Visual differentiators include darkened head- and taillamp surrounds, front and rear lower bumper elements in body color, a liftgate spoiler, and darker mesh in the grille and front inlets. Finishing off the look are 22-inch wheels, as well as Speed badges on the doors.

The Bentley Bentayga Speed will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month and goes on sale globally later this year.