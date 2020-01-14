It’s 2020. Here’s That Helicopter Car You Were Promised.

If we learned anything from the past century of future tech pronouncements, it's that the new millennium was supposed to pay off big time with regard to gadgets and gizmos. And how long have we been waiting for the flying cars we were promised? It's 2020, people, and this year, in addition to restomodded mid-century muscle and the latest in exotic supercars, Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction will feature this wild helicopter car, just waiting for a spot in a new owner's suburban driveway.

Okay, okay—so this helicopter car doesn't actually fly, but it is street legal and titled as a 2018 model, which means you and a friend can have lots of fun and turn plenty of heads rolling this oddity around town. Based on a 1978 Bell helicopter built for duty with the Marines, the front end comes from a '38 Chrysler and the chassis from a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. Of course the interior is filled with plenty of aircraft-style components, but despite the appearance, this helicar is driven using a conventional steering wheel.

In a recent television feature on Jay Leno's Garage, the car's consignor Aaron Lawyer said he's drawn to "strange and unusual" cars and the program placed a value of approximately $100,000 on this very strange and very unusual helicar. Power comes from a 5.7-liter V-8 crate engine, while a Turbo 350 automatic transmission handles the cog swaps. We like the "Torq Thrust"-style wheels and the mocked-up missiles on the helicar's flanks.

While we may not have the flying cars we thought we would in 2020, this helicar almost makes up for it. If nothing else, your kid will love being dropped off at school in this wacky creation, which should make the high bid a steal for any parent lucky enough to take it home.