Take a charming old van, add a pop-top roof and some period-correct patterned curtains, and the mental image you'll almost certainly have is a Volkswagen camper of some sort. But in the U.K., back when the domestic car companies were (somewhat) healthy and producing a vast array of vehicles with sometimes baffling relationships to each other, commercial truck and van maker Bedford was turning out model called the CA. The little van featured front sliding doors, barely adequate engines, and styling so ugly it was adorable in a charmingly awkward way.

See all 17 photos

But the Bedford's real value to collectors is the fact that it served as the basis for a host of camper conversions. And if you know anything about the U.K., you know that as soon as the country began to recover in earnest from WWII and families had some disposable income, they flooded the roads at vacation/holiday time with campers, caravans, and all manner of road-clogging mobile cabins, including trailers towed by tiny cars, almost all of them powered by minuscule engines. It drove everyone else on the road mad until they were behind the wheel of their own camper/caravan and headed to the country (or the Continent) for some R&R.

That's what you're looking at here: a Dormobile conversion by upfitter/coachbuilder Martin-Walker of Folkestone, Kent. Dormobile became a brand of sorts, with the camper conversions fitted to a huge number of vans, mainly Bedfords. The distinctive side-opening pop-top you see here was even available on Volkswagen vans!

See all 17 photos

This particular 1961 Bedford CA Dormobile features a 50-hp 1.5-liter gasoline-powered engine, so it's not getting anywhere very quickly. The interior fittings are modernized, possibly during an older restoration of the vehicle, which was originally sold in New Zealand but has been in the States for a few years. With fold-down passenger seats, and the cots that hang under the pop-top, this little camper will sleep up to four.

See all 17 photos