Barrett-Jackson's auctions are already world famous, but for its upcoming auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, the firm is adding a little extra star power. The first Barrett-Jackson auction of the new decade is set to run from January 11-19 and will feature cars that were owned by stars like Simon Cowell, Dean Martin, Blink-182's Travis Barker, and more.

So what are these celebs bringing to the auction block then? Cowell is offering up two, the first of which is a black on black 2009 Bentley Azure convertible that has only 1,759 actual miles. The car looks almost factory fresh, and if a new Bentley convertible doesn't quite tickle your fancy, this just might. His other offering is a blacked-out 1977 Ford Bronco powered by a Ford small-block V-8. With the coming launch of the new Bronco, having a slice of Ford history sounds pretty appealing indeed.

Blink-182's drummer will be auctioning off a number of his cars, but the coolest is probably his 1960 Cadillac Coupe de Ville Custom. Cream on the inside and outside, it's one of the cleanest Caddys we've seen. Dean Martin's 1980 Rolls-Royce Corniche, finished in silver over a black interior, comes with proof that the car was indeed his, as well as its classic "DINOSRR" license plate. (The same Roller was later owned by actor Dennis Farina, too.) If sports are more your thing, three-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, and Gold Glover Evan Longoria is selling his custom 1969 Camaro coupe. The 'Maro is powered by a 750-hp supercharged LS1 V-8 and comes with a six-speed manual.

The celebrity cars are, of course, not the only cars that will be for sale at the auction. A few very fine examples include a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle replete with a roof rack and a teal and white color combo, inside and out. On the complete opposite side of the spectrum from the Beetle is the Porsche 918 Spyder, and one will make its way onto the auction block later this month.

There are even more sweet rides to ogle, including a McLaren Senna and two 2017 Ford GTs. You can head to Barrett-Jackson's site to check out everything that will be on offer in a few weeks. You might also want to buy a lottery ticket in the meantime.