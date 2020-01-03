Are you looking for a ludicrous and luxurious sleeper SUV that seats four, one sure to guzzle fuel like an oceanliner? Well, feast your eyeballs on this bad boy going to auction—with no reserve!—at Barrett-Jackson's big Scottsdale, Arizona, event. But note that this 2007 Cadillac Escalade isn't just any Escalade: It's a former SEMA show car built by GM, and it packs the contemporary CTS-V's supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. It previously crossed the block at another B-J Scottsdale sale back in 2009, when it sold for $61,600—only a few grand over the pre-modification version's original sticker. It was consigned to that sale by GM itself, as the automaker cleared out vehicles from its Heritage Collection. Being a "concept," this Escalade isn't legal to be driven on public roads, so we imagine the mileage must be next to nothing.