Gross and Amazing: GM's V-Powered Cadillac Escalade Concept Hits the Block
This ’Slade packs the 550-HP heart of a CTS-V.
Are you looking for a ludicrous and luxurious sleeper SUV that seats four, one sure to guzzle fuel like an oceanliner? Well, feast your eyeballs on this bad boy going to auction—with no reserve!—at Barrett-Jackson's big Scottsdale, Arizona, event. But note that this 2007 Cadillac Escalade isn't just any Escalade: It's a former SEMA show car built by GM, and it packs the contemporary CTS-V's supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. It previously crossed the block at another B-J Scottsdale sale back in 2009, when it sold for $61,600—only a few grand over the pre-modification version's original sticker. It was consigned to that sale by GM itself, as the automaker cleared out vehicles from its Heritage Collection. Being a "concept," this Escalade isn't legal to be driven on public roads, so we imagine the mileage must be next to nothing.
Under the scooped hood, the silver beast's V-8 is good for around 550 horsepower (it had 403 horses from the factory), uses unique intake and exhaust plumbing, and is mated to a 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission. It also sports a billet grille filled with V-style mesh, a new roof rack, a custom body kit, Euro-spec clear taillamps, and a Corsa exhaust. This one-off 'Slade also packs fresh springs, massive 24-inch forged wheels shod with Pirelli Scorpion rubber (that probably needs to be replaced), and Brembo brakes.
Inside, there are a black leather-wrapped dash and console, Recaro sport bucket seats, and aluminum on the pedals and cargo floor (!). If you're ready to park this Escalade in your garage, then get thee to Arizona for B-J's January 11-19 auction bonanza.