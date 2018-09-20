Barrett-Jackson to Auction Five Burt Reynolds Collection Cars at Las Vegas Sale

One of the more surprising revelations to come from the death of acting legend Burt Reynolds, perhaps best known for his starring role in the “Smokey and the Bandit” film series, is that Reynolds reportedly was feeling fine in the days leading up to his fatal heart attack. Reynolds was reportedly reading a script for an upcoming movie when he suffered cardiac arrest at the age of 82 and plans had long been made for him to attend Barrett-Jackson’s annual Las Vegas auction, where he was scheduled to auction off five of his personal vehicles. The Bandit may no longer be with us, but his cars will still head to auction in Las Vegas as planned.

Among the vehicles to be auctioned are several re-creations of his famous movie cars, including a black and gold 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am as he drove in “Smokey and the Bandit.” The Trans Am has a 400-cubic-inch V-8 underhood, paired to a four-speed automatic gearbox and was built to resemble the famous “Bandit” movie car right down to its CB radio, by Bandit Movie Cars Florida. The air conditioning was rebuilt, per the Bandit’s wishes, and the car is also signed by Burt Reynolds himself, prior to his passing. A no-reserve sale, we’ll be watching to see how much the new owner is willing to pay to park his butt in the Bandit’s seat.

Also on offer is a 1978 Pontiac Firebird Formula built to re-create the movie car from the 1978 film “Hooper,” in which Reynolds played the title character Sonny Hooper, an aging movie stunt driver. This Firebird is powered by a 403-cubic-inch V-8 and has a three-speed automatic transmission. Looking for a more modern pony car? Reynold’s personal 1984 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am used as a promotional car for the actor’s Tampa Bay Bandits USFL football team is also on offer, as is a custom Trans-Am-look 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with a 7.4-liter V-8 and said to be one of just 77 such cars built.

If trucks are more your thing, the Reynolds collection also includes a 1987 Chevrolet R30 pickup built to replicate Reynold’s “Indy Hauler” pace truck rig in the 1981 film “Cannonball Run.” With the same two-tone livery as seen on the movie truck, the aesthetics look pretty authentic. It should go as well as it looks with a 496-cubic-inch, fuel-injected V-8 paired to an automatic gearbox. Power brakes and steering, along with air conditioning are all upgrades not featured on the original truck.

All of the Burt Reynolds collection vehicles were owned personally by Reynolds, titled in his name and signed by the man himself.

Stay tuned to Automobile to see how much these vehicles bring Saturday, September 29 at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. And watch the auction live on the Discovery and Velocity networks September 27-29.