Whenever we watch a Barrett-Jackson auction, there are always a few head-scratching moments where someone overpays for a given car. This custom 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon will almost definitely trade for far more than it’s worth, but the reason why won’t leave us scratching our heads: It’s crossing the block at Barrett-Jackson’s 4th Annual Northeast Auction (held from June 26–29 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut) to benefit NS2 Serves, an organization that helps discharged veterans acquire different skills and find employment after their service. This is something many veterans struggle with, so we’re hoping that the bids for this Jeep go sky high.

All proceeds from the winning bid will go to the charity. Worked over by Tommy Pike Customs of South Carolina, the rig includes a ProCharger supercharged 3.6-liter V-6, eight-speed automatic transmission, and upgraded Wilwood brakes. The base Rubicon is already an off-road heavyweight, but Tommy Pike made this one even more hard-core thanks to a four-inch lift kit backed up by remote reservoir shocks, slick off-road Zephyr wheels, and beefy General Grabber X3 tires. It should make nice noises, too, thanks to a Magnaflow exhaust system. It’s one heck of a trail-conquering machine.

Inside the cabin, red, white, and blue leather upholstery has been installed and the seals of the five branches of the U.S. armed forces applied to the passenger side of the dashboard. The patriotic theme is a carry over from the outside, which received a full military-themed vinyl graphic wrap, ActionTrac running boards, TrailChaser bumpers, a beefed-up spare-tire carrier, new fender flares and liners, a thick bull bar/brush guard, a Warn winch, and a trailer hitch.

We’re always down with efforts to help the brave men and women who have served our country, and as a bonus for their charitable donation, the winner gets to go home with an amazing custom Jeep Rubicon. To learn more about NS2 Serves visit ns2serves.org.

Barrett-Jackson’s 4th Annual Northeast Auction is being held June 26-29, 2019, at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut. The collector-car sale will showcase hundreds of coveted vehicles, and the experts from MotorTrend will be there to bring you all the action LIVE from the auction block. You can catch Barrett-Jackson Northeast on MotorTrend Network every day of the auction and download the app for exclusive, live coverage. Need more viewing options? You can also tune in to our live stream from your web browser.