These Retro Camper Trailers Are Just the Freaking Cutest

If retro camping in an Airstream appeals to you, you’re gonna love Barefoot Caravans. These super cool, egg-like pods hail from the U.K. and are expected to go on sale in the U.S. in 2020 via trailer and camper builder nuCamp RV. They’ve been available since 2015 and feature a fiberglass monocoque body on a steel chassis, and they include features such as a full bathroom with a shower, a kitchen, solid oak countertops, a fridge with freezer, and an audio system.

The windows feature screens to keep out pesky flies, and there’s also a ventilated roof light, a heating and hot water system, an onboard water tank, LED lighting, and U-shaped vinyl seating that converts into a six-by-six-foot bed. Overall, the campers measure roughly 93 inches tall, 76 inches wide, and 200 inches long.

The 13-inch wheels have retro dish hubcaps—including a spare—and standard colors are Pale Gray, Cotswold Cream, and Duck Egg Blue, although any hue can be specified for a fee. The kitchen units, seating, and even the window treatments are all customizable. No pricing has been announced for U.S. models at this time but the campers start at £25,500 in the U.K., or about $33,321 at today’s exchange rates. Our only question: How soon until we can take one on a trip?