Banksy’s Spray-Painted Cargo Truck Could Fetch Millions

If you want to own a really big piece of Banksy artwork—one you can drive—today’s your lucky day: Bonhams will be auctioning a graffiti-covered 1988 Volvo FL6 box truck spray painted by the British street artist at its Goodwood Revival sale on September 14. We can only hope that the latest work, which is estimated to sell between $1.3 to $2.0 million, will not self-destruct after the auction. Last year, his 2006 work Girl with Balloon sold at Sotheby’s London for $1.4 million and was destroyed as the auction ended by a secret shredder built into its frame.

Bonhams claims the 17-ton artwork, which is titled Turbo Zone Truck (Laugh Now But One Day We’ll Be in Charge), is the largest work ever created by the elusive artist. It measures 12 feel tall, eight feet wide, and 33 feet long, and comes with a certificate of authenticity issued by Banksy’s studio, Pest Control. It was painted in Spain by the artist over a two-week period in 2000 for the Turbozone International Circus. The Volvo traveled internationally for several years and features some of the artist’s earliest anarchistic images. One side of the diesel-powered box truck features an army of flying monkeys and a punk rock worker sledgehammering a TV, while the other depicts riot police running away from a cannon mounted on the back of a bull.

This isn’t the first vehicle spray-painted by Banksy to go to auction. In 2016, a SWAT van stenciled by the artist sold for $300,000 at Bonhams Post-War & Contemporary Art sale. Will collectors shell out millions for a used and spray-painted Volvo box truck? Your guess is as good as ours, but we’d guess Banksy is more concerned with planning his next artistic statement.

