The Bygone Bahamas Speed Week Is One of the Greatest Races You’ve Never Heard Of
Basically, Bahamas Speed Week was an excuse to drive fast cars and throw parties in paradise.
The idea behind the bygone Bahamas Speed Week was simple: During one of his visits to Nassau in the early 1950s, Floridian entrepreneur, racer, and politician Sherman "Red" Crise saw opportunity in the empty Windsor airfield. Converting disused airfields into race circuits was common following World War II, and Nassau officials responded enthusiastically to the idea of more tourist dollars flowing in during the off-season.
With the help of those officials and the newly founded Bahamas Automobile Club, the Bahamas Speed Week was born in 1954. As is the case with most "casual" motorsports events, what started off as a gathering of moneyed gentlemen drivers looking to cool off after a long race season, exercise their sports cars, and enjoy a few parties evolved into a serious competitive event that attracted full team support from major manufacturers like Ferrari. The parties continued and were crazier than ever, of course.
By the time the venue migrated to the Oakes Course on an airfield closer to Nassau, legends like Sir Stirling Moss, Roger Penske, Phil Hill, Dan Gurney, A.J Foyt, Bruce McLaren, and Mark Donohue charged through the rough road course in some of the greatest sports cars in history. For 13 years, hot metal like the Ford GT40, Porsche 550 Spyders, and Chaparrals descended on paradise for a shot at the signature event—the Nassau Trophy.
Owing to its relatively short lifespan, the Bahamas Speed Week isn't discussed or even remembered as much as it should be, despite a modern iteration of the event occurring every year. We're doing our part to shine a light on this fabulous event by putting together a collection of historical images from various runnings of the classic motorsports meeting. Keep an eye out for those shot by iconic jet-set photographer Slim Aarons.
Rest and Relaxation on a Corvette Stingray
By the time Aarons visited the event in 1963, money and manufacturer participation had already ballooned outside the realm of the common hobbyist racer. This was only for the feature Nassau Trophy race, however; there were still plenty of side events for those who wanted to "run what they brung."
A Very Dirty McLaren-Elva Can-Am Car Hits the Pits
Toward the end of the Bahamas Speed Week's lifespan, cars from the highly competitive Can-Am class began to appear on the starting grid, including the orange weapons from Bruce McLaren.
Cobra, Meet Stingray
Seriously, some of the greatest motorsports rivalries of all time played out in the sunny, sandy Bahamas.
Calm Before the Race
You may be cool, but you'll never be as cool as Ricardo Rodriguez in a Porsche 550 Spyder.
Phil Hill and a Ford GT40
The Formula 1 world champion and all-around racing legend Phil Hill was on hand in Nassau to wheel the 1964 Ford GT40 No. GT/103, a very early example of the Mk. I.
A.J. Foyt and Stirling Moss
A meeting of two of motorsports' all-time greats in Nassau.
Lucky Lotus 7
From the looks of things, every sports car of various shapes, sizes, power, and capability was welcome. Just look at this well-used Lotus 7, for example.
Bahamas Speed Week Quick Facts:
- First year held: 1954
- Last year held: 1966
- Revival: The Bahamas Speed Week Revival brought back the event in a milder form in 2011, and ran through 2013
- Known aliases: Nassau Trophy Road Races, Nassau Speed Week
- Locations held: Windsor Field Road Course (1954-56), Oakes Course (1957-66)
- Most wins (driver): Three-way tie between Stirling Moss, A.J. Foyt, and Hap Sharp, with two wins each
- Most wins (manufacturer): Tie between Ferrari and Lotus, with three wins apiece; Chaparral lies in third place with two wins