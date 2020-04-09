Bad Driving Behaviors to Get Out of Your System Without Leaving Your Garage

Now that a good portion of America is prohibited from leaving home for anything but essential purposes, our days of low-traffic fun runs around town appear to be numbered. But that doesn't mean we have to let this time go to waste. We can come back from this better than ever—especially as drivers. All we have to do is apply ourselves.

We're all going a bit stir crazy, after all, right? So why not put down the remote and spend the next 20 minutes doing some visualization exercises in your car. Here is a handy guide to help you get started, outlining some of the more heinous yet all-too-common behaviors we see on the road.

Before you dive into the scenarios, take a few minutes to set the stage. Get dressed, if you like, as you normally would when driving to work, or going to run errands. Take a quick walk around your car, looking at the tires for proper inflation levels (go ahead and check the pressures, too, if it's been a while) and any other obvious signs of wear or damage. Then sit in your car and get comfortable. Check your mirrors for proper adjustment. Get yourself setup as if you really were going to hit the road (don't start your car, though, especially if you're doing this inside a garage).

Now, with your hands on the wheel, close your eyes and prepare to take a drive of the mind. Really try to visualize the scene. You want to feel like you're really there. And before you dismiss this exercise as silly, consider that some of the world's best race car drivers have long practiced the art of visualization as a strong tool to help maximize their on-track performances.

The Left-Lane Chicane

You're just getting on the freeway at the entrance nearest your house. It's Wednesday afternoon, before rush hour, so traffic is relatively light. You only have a few miles to go to the exit for the home improvement store. As you merge onto the freeway, you've landed in a gap, with no other cars ahead or behind for several hundred yards. You make your way to the left-most of the four lanes, like usual, and grab your phone to see if your daughter has texted you back about that thing with her water heater.

She hasn't responded, but KittyMum04323 posted the most huggable little kitten you've ever seen, and ohmygosh is that even real? You glance up for a minute because some jerk in a pickup is right on your bumper. You scowl into your mirror, silently admonishing the jerk for being such a danger as you wonder aloud why they don't just go around you if they're in such a hurry.

Then you notice the five cars behind that pickup. You look back into the mirror and lock eyes with yourself—and realize they haven't gone around you because you're in the lane they're supposed to use to go around slower traffic. And you realize you're the slower traffic. And that you're supposed to keep right. And that you've failed, utterly, at all of that.

Suitably chastened, you turn on your signal and move to the right. The cars that had been following now blow past, easily 20-mph faster than you. You look down to check your speed and realize you've been going 15-mph less than the speed limit since you got on the freeway.

As you pull back into your driveway an hour later, the cargo deck loaded with mulch, you park carefully, exit the vehicle, and immediately burn your driver's license on the front lawn, because you know you don't deserve it, and should never be allowed behind the wheel again.

The 30-Second Lane Change

You're cruising down the freeway. Everything seems normal; traffic is moderate. It's 6 p.m. and you're only a few miles from home—time to move over to the right to catch your exit.

You put on your turn signal, slow down a bit, then check your mirrors—looks clear. Then you check your mirrors a bit more as you continue to slow. Still looks clear. Then you drift to the left side of your lane—oops, looked in the mirror a little too long—and then back. Then you check your mirrors one more time—yep, clear—before finally beginning to move into the next lane, now moving about 20 mph. Easing carefully into the lane, you turn off your turn signal just as a car appears behind you suddenly. Wonder where they came from? Oh well, just in time—here's your exit.

The rest of the drive home is uneventful, letting you get a precious few minutes of quiet thought in before diving into dinner and homework and chores. You step into the bathroom to splash some water on your face and as you look into your own reflection, it hits you: That lane change took a good 35 seconds. I was decelerating the whole time. Those cars streaming around me on the left were honking at me. Oh dear, I'm so embarrassed. What was I thinking? Unable to meet your own gaze, you close your eyes.

Now, back in your garage, slowly open your eyes, adjust your central rearview mirror until you can see your own face and repeat, solemnly: I will not do that again. I will confirm it's safe to change lanes, then do so as expediently as possible. I will endeavor to be more aware of my surroundings and more considerate of other drivers. I will not be an ignorant asshole anymore.

The What is a Turn Lane, Anyway?

You're a few blocks from home, just headed out for a round of errands on a beautiful spring Saturday. The road you're on has two lanes in each direction, with a two-way turn lane running down the middle. You're driving in the left-most of the two lanes on your side of the street.

Your first stop is just ahead on the left, so you slow down and put on your left-turn signal. There are a few cars coming the opposite way, however, so you slow nearly to a stop and roll along for a few seconds before the chance to cross the opposing traffic opens up and you're safely in the dry cleaner's parking lot.

As you pull into your spot, you hear three horns honking on the street behind you, and someone shouting anatomical impossibilities. Stepping out of your car, you see the reflection of the street in the plate glass window, and realize the honking and shouting was directed at you, because you came to a stop in the street, completely oblivious to the existence and purpose of the central turn lane, causing a traffic stack-up that nearly turned into a multi-car pileup.

As you attempt not to die of humiliation, certain a giant cosmic spotlight is shining directly on you, you scramble back into your SUV and drive home sheepishly. The dry cleaning can wait another day. You contemplate selling your car and using services like Uber and Lyft instead. Not like all of their drivers are much better ...

The Last-Minute Turn

You're almost home for the day, looking forward to spending time with family at the end of a long week. The road you're on is three lanes wide each way, with a double left-turn lane at the light just ahead. You're driving in the right-most lane.

As the light draws near, you realize you need to turn left—home is just over there. With just 100 feet or so to the intersection, it's now or never, so you flick on your blinker and nose out into the middle lane, then come to a stop, sitting in the lane at roughly a 45-degree angle. A few more cars pull up to the light in the left-hand lane, blocking the nose of your car.

Traffic continues to approach, coming to a stop to wait for the signal to change. About 80 seconds later, it turns green, and the handful of cars to your right pull away. The cars in the middle lane, however, are blocked, but that's their problem, right? You have right of way. Fortunately, a nice person in the left lane is waving you forward, so you inch into that lane, trying to crane your neck to see if anyone is pulling into the now-empty left-turn lanes.

There isn't, so you make your way up to the left-turn signal, allowing the traffic that waited for you to move again finally. This has taken about 30 seconds to play out, and now the light is turning yellow—no, red. You'll have to wait for another cycle.

As you wait, you pull out your phone, and in the split second before facial recognition unlocks it, you see your face half-reflected on its inky black surface. What you see in that moment shames you to your core: A selfish, thoughtless, and rude person who, if they acted in real life as they do in their car—make way, VIP coming through, everyone out of the way, no time to waste!—would rightfully be shunned as an egotistical jerk.

As you pull back into your garage for the weekend, slide the lever into "P", and key off the ignition, you ask yourself: What the hell was I thinking?

You answer yourself: Clearly, I wasn't thinking at all. Maybe I should start.