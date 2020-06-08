There are kids who want to participate in extracurricular activities, and some kids who want to experience what it's like to toss pizza out of an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

For the grown-ups with kiddos at home who have not gotten the memo, Backseat Drivers is a new car show for kids, hosted by kids. Now streaming on Yippee, a new kid-friendly streaming service, the show features kids in closed-course games and challenges with many sweet rides. Starring Cam, Jack, and Remy, some of the cars highlighted in the automotive adventure show include a Tesla Model X, Porsche Cayenne, and Dodge Charger Hellcat. The show is entertaining and educational, and it offers kids a fun way to learn more about cars. Each episode runs for approximately 10 minutes and features guest drivers such as stunt driver Sarah Fairfield.

If you have kids and all other streaming services have run out of steam by now—or even if they haven't—then Backseat Drivers might be the next best escape from the boredom of sheltering at home. The 10-episode show premiered on April 15 and is now available on Yippee. You can start a seven-day free trial, or you can commit for $7.99 a month-with approval from the kids, of course.