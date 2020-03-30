Car coloring? Well, you've cleaned the house—twice—and tallied up the stuff scrounged from your couch cushions, and you've caught up with every YouTube subscription; you are now scraping the bottom-of-the-barrel on all of your streaming services. We know the feeling as the existential coronavirus-tinged dread is starting to sink in once again; you need an escape.

You need something wholesome, mindful, and creative to reduce worries and take your mind off the overly dramatic newsreel. We've got you covered—break out those colored pencils, crayons, and markers because we found some of the neatest car coloring pages we've ever seen.

Illustrator and artist Will Pierce took it upon himself to ease some of the anxiety and stress we all feel by releasing some of his beautifully composed automotive illustrations as free black-and-white car coloring pages; they're perfect for you or any kiddos in the house that are budding enthusiasts—or who just love to draw and color, period.

The illustrations in question feature caricatures of some of the coolest and esoteric race, rally, and road cars put to paper. Between the "Ring Fink" Porsche 917K drawn in the style of—you guessed it—Rat Fink, a cartooned McLaren F1 GTR, and a page of adorable Mini Coopers, the selection is highly eclectic. Also, don't fret about running out of material; aside from a healthy log of individual sheets, there are PDFs of two of Pierce's "soon-to-be-released" books on Group B and Group 4 rallying for more than 80 pages of car coloring excellence.

The best part? This won't cost you a dime. Pierce has made all of this creativity free to download, under the condition you wash your hands first. We'd suggest paying him back by following him on Instagram and, if you like what you see, picking up the actual books when they release. Happy coloring!