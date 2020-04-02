Got the quarantine blues? Yeah, so do we. With a large portion of the population stuck inside either working or riding out the social shut-down, there's never been a better time to enjoy the near-empty roads in major metropolitan areas, but that doesn't mean it's a car enthusiast's paradise for automotive activities. Aside from the many reasons against stepping foot outside for anything other than essentials, any automotive gathering/event/location where human interaction is even remotely encouraged is on mandatory hiatus until further notice.

So, we're daydreaming about when we can crank-over our weekend cruisers and enjoy our pastime without worry. As we wait for the pandemic to wind down, here are our most missed automotive activities we can't wait to get back to.

Car Shows

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

Since various governments around the world have for the most part prohibited gatherings, which are necessary to many automotive activities, our parking lots, drive-ins, and scenic turn-outs are full of dust and tumbleweeds instead of glistening chrome, candy paint, and friendly banter between gearheads. From morning Cars and Coffee to a concours on a fairway, all the way down to a nighttime cruise-in at the local burger joint, we miss it all.

Car Museums

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

Even with the Petersen Museum's excellent virtual tours and lectures, it's only a halfway measure to fill the hole left by seeing those rare and historically significant cars in person. When this clears up, make sure your nearest car museum is one of your first stops on your must-do list of automotive activities.

Indoor (or Outdoor) Karting

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

The temporary closure of go-kart facilities—along with just about everything else—unfortunately makes a lot of sense, but it doesn't sting any less. There are few automotive activities we like more than pitting our (perceived) driving skills against friends and strangers on a slippery tire-lined course, so we'll be first in line when the doors open again.

Professional Detailing

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

This one may be a bit niche, but for those who lavish as much care on our cars as you might a child or a pet, the closure of local hand-wash and detail shops has us feeling like we need a shower. That settles it—we're getting a wax before our first visit to the museum.

Working on Cars With Friends

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

Many of our friends are riding this out while elbow-deep in a project car's dirty engine bay, and all we're able to do is watch from Instagram stories. No bonding over busted knuckles, lost 10-mm sockets, and that delicious post-project beer.

Motorsports

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

It doesn't matter if we're talking the Friday night run-what-you-brung drags at the local strip or the Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, or NASCAR race you had tickets to, it's all temporarily off-limits. No more cheering on your favorite racer, wandering the pits, or tailgating with friends. Somehow, watching pro drivers participate in virtual racing competitions isn't nearly the same.

Talking to Strangers

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

Usually, cars are the ties that bind us, but most people are understandably on edge and aren't in a real sociable mood, even for automotive activities. If you do come across a nifty classic while taking a stroll, make sure you practice social distancing while striking up a conversation.

Auctions

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

Even if you don't buy anything at these sales, watching live streams of automotive crown jewels cross the auction block is nothing short of addicting. It's a shame a huge part of the experience is rubbing shoulders with other bidders in tight quarters. Still, some auctions are selling their lots online instead, so make sure you keep an eye out for our coverage of those postponed sales.

Road Trips

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos

Sure, nothing's stopping you from loading the car up with N95 facemasks and hand sanitizer, and driving a few hours somewhere, but what's the point? Most everything is closed, and if you're out and about in the first place, you're part of the problem, not the solution. Our advice? Load up on snacks and watch one of the many, many roadtrip-themed movies instead.

Swap Meets

See all 11 photos See all 11 photos