/ AUTOMOBiLE’s Dog Days of Summer

Every dog has its day and guess what? Today is that day—National Dog Day that is. To celebrate we put together a photo gallery of our favorite furry copilots here at Automobile.

BONNIE

Naturally, as I type this, my dog Bonnie, an 11-year old American Staffordshire Terrier, plants herself at my side so that I may pet her, which is a regular occurrence, especially while I’m on deadline. This of course forces me to type with one hand, so please forgive any typos.

My better half and partner-in-crime, Carolina, and I adopted her as an adult from the Pasadena Humane Society in 2014. She is all dog — enjoying long naps, sunbathing, and going for rides to the park. Though she frequently behaves like a 65-pound cat, acting imperiously, greeting strangers rather shyly, curling up in odd corners to hide out.

Carolina thinks she is legendary actress Gloria Swanson (“Sunset Boulevard”) reincarnated as a diva dog. Personally, I think Bonnie is definitely a bit of a princess that prefers roadsters to SUVs, since they are easier to get in and out of—plus she can sniff the air without having to poke her snout out the window. (She is too dignified to hang her head out and pant.)

Bonnie’s preferred model of car is a drop-top, giving rides like the Audi TT Roadster four paws. She is less enthralled by SUVs. Those get maybe one paw and a pit of slobber.

DJANGO, MAUDIE, & HUGO

I’m not the only with a canine who functions as automotive critic. Detroit bureau chief Todd Lassa and his wife Donna have not one but three pooches—Django, Maudie, and Hugo.

“Django, age 7, is a 100-pound lap dog,” says Lassa. “He’s a parolee who spent two 6-month stints in an Ohio prison under a training program for convicts, before we adopted him in late 2012. Django is our only collie who likes going for long car rides, and when prompted will take one of our cars, especially the Subaru Crosstrek, to the gas station for refueling. His interests are bacon, bacon, and bacon.”

“Maudie, age 5, is our self-appointed queen, and Django’s the self-appointed supervisor,” he adds. “She hates long car rides or even jumping up into a car, but likes it when the ride takes her away from the city, to a quiet lake. Hugo, age 5, is our special-needs collie, and serves as Donna’s paralegal. Born legally blind (not completely in the dark) and deaf in one ear, he is remarkably adept at finding his way on unknown terrain. He enjoys listening to public radio shows in his spare time.”

KOHA

Another staff pooch is a super rare Goldendoodle who answers to name of Koha. She enjoys spending her dog day afternoons being chaffered around Los Angeles by Senior Editor Nelson Ireson.

“She’s shy but super friendly once she gets to know you,” said Ireson. “She may think she’s a cat.”

Sounds like Koha and Bonnie might get along just fine.

LEXI

Senior Editor Aaron Gold and his wife Robin also have a cute year-and-a-half Boxer/German Shepard mix named Lexi. They travel with her everywhere including a recent trip to Death Valley, where she costarred in a magazine feature about our Four Seasons Land Rover Discovery.

“She loves car rides but hates cameras, and spent most of our Discovery/Airstream road test trying to attack photographer Robin Trajano’s Nikon,” said Gold.

Well, that bites, but at least Trajano snapped some bitchin’ photos of her that you can see in the story here.