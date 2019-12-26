Automobile's 20 Best Car Stories of the Year

Hindsight is 2020—and so are we, almost. As 2019 draws to a close, we're taking a look back at the stories and images we published this year and surfaced our favorites, as well as those that proved exceedingly popular with readers. Our recap includes the first-ever mid-engine Corvette, a Tesla pickup truck, interviews, our annual All-Stars awards, and more. Read on for them all, ordered as they appeared during 2019:

Driverless Cars: Where Do They Stand Now?

A look at the state of the automated art. Read more >>

Unshakeable: All-New 2020 Porsche 911 Driven!

Unshakeable: All-New 2020 Porsche 911 Driven!

Déjà vu typically strikes individuals, not large groups of similarly afflicted personalities. But at this point in the evolution of Porsche's 911, you don't need to have owned an example of the ageless rear-engine sports car to feel strongly that you've been here before.

What Would Today's Cars Look Like If They Were Designed Decades Ago?

What Would Today's Cars Look Like If They Were Designed Decades Ago?

Based near Amsterdam, Ruben Ooms is a noted Dutch illustrator and concept and storyboard artist who studied at the Amsterdam Graphic School and Estor Studio School. Ooms spends the bulk of his work time collaborating with advertising agencies and film studios but also executes concept sketches and renderings for custom-car builders and super-yacht architects.Recently, Ooms set his skills and imagination in a direction that caught our attention: How would today's vehicles have been styled if they had been developed in different eras?

Fishing for Peace with NASCAR Legend Bobby Allison

Fishing for Peace with NASCAR Legend Bobby Allison

Bobby Allison's casts look like outtakes from Bassmaster magazine: long, glittering threads that land in the water with barely a ripple. Then he hands me the rod. My first two throws fall short, then the third floats out in a lazy arc that looks promising—until it hooks itself around the dock and gets more tangled up than a multicar wreck on a superspeedway's back stretch. Even the fish look embarrassed.

2019 Automobile All-Stars: The Winners

2019 Automobile All-Stars: The Winners

There are those who breathlessly dissect numbers, narrow the focus, or decide to revisit the same old models when contemplating what they believe to be the best car (or cars) of the year. That's not us. Instead, during our annual All-Stars event, we set out to simply tell you which vehicles left us breathless and why.

2019 Automobile All-Stars: The Contenders

2019 Automobile All-Stars: The Contenders

And the 2019 Automobile All-Stars are . . . oh wait, those are on this other page. Here we present the full field of contenders, a diverse and impressive grouping that just might be the very best we've ever assembled.

Inside Karma Automotive: How the Company Is Fusing Coachbuilding with High Tech

Inside Karma Automotive: How the Company Is Fusing Coachbuilding with High Tech

Whether you believe in it or not, the concept of karma—which is central or important to many world religions—is at once simple and incredibly complex. In a way, it's just the law of cause and effect operating on a moral level; in another, it's the sum of every action undertaken by everyone who ever lived and the network of those interactions. Neither of those is an apt description of a car company, of course, but both ideas can be used to frame what Karma Automotive is doing today, and why.

2020 Toyota Supra Driven! It's as Real as It Gets

2020 Toyota Supra Driven! It's as Real as It Gets

This isn't the first time we've driven the 2020 Toyota Supra, code-named A90. Our first whirl behind the wheel took place eight long months ago in an early European-spec prototype, at the legendary Jarama race circuit. Even then, it was obvious Toyota was on the right path, but given the Supra's BMW-based provenance, we had to muse: What makes a Supra a Supra? And would the market see this Supra as a true successor to the legendary A80 MkIV? Now, after dozens of laps at Summit Point Motorsports Park and dozens of Virginia country-road miles behind the wheel of the U.S.-spec production Supra, we have the answers to those questions and more.

Driving on Air: Where the Hell Are the Flying Cars We Were Promised?

Driving on Air: Where the Hell Are the Flying Cars We Were Promised?

Rumor has it the first time Karl Benz drove his 1885 Motorwagen—the world's first-ever automobile—down a public byway in Manheim, Germany, a passerby exclaimed to a friend, "Wow! Look at that thing! Wouldn't it be cool if it could fly?" For as long as automobiles have existed, it seems, drivers have wished their ground-bound cars could take to the air.

In Photos: Every Flying Car Currently Trying to Get off the Ground

These personal air vehicles are trying to transform how we get from point A to point B. Read more >>

GM's X-Cars: Anatomy of a Miserable Failure

GM's X-Cars: Anatomy of a Miserable Failure

How bad does your car have to be before it attracts a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice? Welcome to the story of General Motors' X-body project, started in the late 1970s as a response to the onslaught of front-wheel-drive imports that were making inroads thanks to a combination of affordability, reliability, and high fuel economy.

Mario Andretti Won the Indy 500 50 Years Ago, But He's More Interested in the Bigger Picture

Mario Andretti Won the Indy 500 50 Years Ago, But He's More Interested in the Bigger Picture

You might not know loads of detail about the life and career of Mario Gabriele Andretti, but you almost certainly know of him. Across generations, you're not alone. He was an American household name long before cable TV proliferated.

The 2020 Drako GTE Is a 1,200-Hp, All-Electric Hyper-Handling Supercar

The 2020 Drako GTE Is a 1,200-Hp, All-Electric Hyper-Handling Supercar

On Friday morning at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week 2019, upstart Drako Motors unveiled its striking new all-electric supercar, the GTE. And whatever your feelings regarding its exterior styling, it boasts several attention-grabbing numbers: 1,200 combined horsepower, a 206-mph top speed, and a base price in excess of $1 million.

10 Cool Camper-Van Conversions You Can (Probably) Afford

10 Cool Camper-Van Conversions You Can (Probably) Afford

Looking to get out there—you know, really out there—but tents are a no-go and you don't want to drag a trailer to sleep in or drive something the size of a house? Then you're looking for a camper van.

Off-Roading in Iceland with $500 Cars: The Best Kind of Gamble

Off-Roading in Iceland with $500 Cars: The Best Kind of Gamble

I felt bad for our photographer because I couldn't answer any of the numerous questions he had ahead of the trip. He knew everything I did: We would travel to Iceland, and beneath a midnight sun, we would ride pull-start minibikes and drive $500 cars through the desolate Highlands. I told him as much, but he wasn't convinced. All I could say was, "Don't worry. This is how the Gambler 500 works. "

Found in Translation: Driving the Genesis G70 in Its Korean Homeland

Found in Translation: Driving the Genesis G70 in Its Korean Homeland

Spiky, foliage-covered mountains make up some 70 percent of Korea's countryside. Although long the bane of tired travelers, today these roads are the great delight of a different kind of philosopher—those who tune chassis and suspensions. Former BMW M engineer Albert Biermann is justly famous as a chassis whisperer, and when he left BMW to take over R&D at Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, he turned to Yi I's famous road to serve as his real-world testing grounds. And sure enough, on a summer weekday, we pass a camouflaged Kia prototype screeching up the road as we hurtle downhill the opposite way in a Genesis G70.

2020 C8 Corvette First Drive Review: It's Brilliant

2020 C8 Corvette First Drive Review: It's Brilliant

Here is where we're supposed to discuss how the new 2020 C8 Corvette is a wild departure from its front-engine roots, how it's a decades-long mid-engine dream made real, and how it hopes to achieve nothing less than to fully redefine American sports cars. Those are important and true facts, but they've been beaten to death here and elsewhere. The thing you really want to know is what we think about how the new Corvette drives.

The Ultimate 2019 SEMA Photo Gallery

The Ultimate 2019 SEMA Photo Gallery

The 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is in full swing and we're back in Las Vegas, Nevada, for this year's big event. Here we present a huge photo gallery of the cars, stars, and, well, other stuff from the convention center floor, as well as the surrounding outdoor areas. The specialty products trade event is packed with the most outrageous rides from Chevrolet, Ford, Mopar, Toyota, and hundreds of tuners from around the world.

EarthRoamer XV-HD Super Camper Can Be Yours for $1.7 Million

EarthRoamer XV-HD Super Camper Can Be Yours for $1.7 Million

There's a scene in Pulp Fiction where hit man Jules (played by Samuel L. Jackson) tells his partner Vincent (John Travolta) that he's quitting and wants to "walk the earth—like Caine in Kung Fu. Walk from place to place, meet people—get in adventures." Well, when Jules gets tired of walking, can we recommend the EarthRoamer XV-HD? It's the ultimate luxury vehicle, and it's been made for off-road, off-the-grid adventures. That's provided of course if you can foot the $1.7 million price tag—which doesn't count additional amenities.

