Automobile’s Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts for Enthusiasts on Every Budget

Forget getting that cheap R/C car or yet another T-shirt for the gearhead in your life this holiday season. Here, we’ve assembled a wide-ranging collection of stocking stuffers and all-occasion gifts to fit all price ranges and tastes. (And be sure to snag something for yourself, too.)

Leica M10-P Rangefinder

Available in Leica retail stores ($7,995)

New for 2018, the M10-P is a stealthier take on the already excellent M10 digital rangefinder. In the “P,” the classic red Leica dot is gone from the body, replaced with a screw that adjusts the rangefinder. It also adds a touchscreen and what Leica claims is the quietest shutter ever fitted to the M range—a lineage that stretches back to 1954.

MotorMemo Log Book

motormemo.com/en ($3)

It’s time to ditch that grimy spiral notebook in your glove box. MotorMemo is here to organize and simplify your classic\-car record keeping, providing owners a place to write maintenance notes, ownership history, and mileage, among other things. Sixty preprinted pages are separated into six chapters, all bound in a handsome, vintage-inspired package.

Drive Coffee

drivecoffee.com (From $18)

Automotive-themed coffee is nothing new, but Drive Coffee’s alluring oil-can packaging caught our eye. Each roast has a motorsports theme with corresponding art on the front of its can, with the options ranging from Imola to Dakar. When you’re done admiring the design, you can enjoy a delicious cup of coffee using beans sourced from all over the world.

Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari Collection

ray-ban.com (From $218)

We usually suggest avoiding branded apparel and accessories altogether, but Ray-Ban’s new Ferrari collab is a nifty exception. The popular eyewear company teamed up with the Italian automaker for a range of special-edition sunglasses, with different frames inspired by various Formula 1 venues.

Vandel Driving Shoes

vandel.co ($172)

It’s hard to look cool in driving shoes. Even if you use them as intended, you always look as though you’re trying too hard walking up to your dual-clutch GTI wearing bright red kicks. Vandel’s driving shoes strike a perfect balance between functionality and fashion, though, and offered in either dark blue or olive green. Each pair is made in Europe from 26 pieces of Italian suede.

Striipe Design Socks

striipedesign.com ($20)

Maybe you can’t afford a Porsche with houndstooth interior (join the club), but we bet you can afford Striipe Design’s socks. Striipe offers wonderfully subtle and not-so-subtle automotive-themed socks that serve as homages to vintage BMW interiors, the classic Rothmans livery, and much more. Keep an eye out for future collaborations along the same lines as one that resulted in socks inspired by SharkWerks.

TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 16

tagheuer.com (From $4,350)

TAG’s Calibre 16 is hardly the newest chronometer on the block, but this heritage-inspired variant does provide a fresh take and commemorates the Carrera’s 55th anniversary. The dial features elements inspired by both racing and watches of the 1970s, and the namesake Calibre 16, itself an evolution of the Valjoux 7750, provides 42 hours of power reserve and a date complication at the three-o’clock position.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical

shop.hodinkee.com ($475)

Although this isn’t strictly an all-new release, it is an update to the existing Khaki Field Mechanical we’ve known and loved for years. In this welcome refresh, Hamilton removed the date window and simplified the military-inspired dial. Powered by an ETA 2801-2 hand-wound mechanical movement, this is as pure and simple as enthusiast watches come. And at less than $500, it’s hard to beat the price.

Moso Natural Air Freshener

mosonatural.com ($9.95)

Please stop buying those pungent air fresheners from the convenience store. Instead, throw a Moso Natural or two in your ride, and your passengers will thank you. Moso uses bamboo charcoal to absorb odor, not mask it, making for a less cloying overall experience. As a bonus, it has a claimed two-year life span.

Peak Design 45L Travel Backpack

peakdesign.com ($299.95)

There’s a staggering amount of options for those in need of a new backpack, especially one aimed at travel. Peak Design recently released one of the better travel packs, offering 45 liters of storage space. If you don’t need all that room, it collapses into a 35-liter daypack. It also sports a large number of storage pockets and compartments.

Vintage-Style Chevrolet Garage Signs

chevymall.com (From $24.95)

If your workspace or garage is looking a bit drab, the branding wizards over at Chevy have you covered. Chevrolet Mall has a massive selection of both modern and vintage-style metal and neon signs, ranging from “OK Used Cars” to classic model scripts like “Chevelle” and “Corvette.” There’s something from every era of the bow-tie brand, too.

Rimowa Original Cabin

rimowa.com ($1,150)

Trust us. Don’t skimp on your luggage, especially if you travel more than a few times every year. For pure quality and durability, Rimowa is one of the best in the biz, providing travelers with incredibly well-crafted aluminum bags. It doesn’t hurt that the products are some of the best-looking rollers on the market, either.

Away Carry-On

awaytravel.com (From $225)

If you can’t or won’t spend four figures on a carry-on, we suggest something from Away. This resilient polycarbonate design is handsome and well constructed, incorporating useful features like a detachable laundry bag, ejectable battery for recharging devices on the go, and divided interior compartments.

Wooden Toy Garage by Bentley

shop.bentleymotors.com (around $130)

You wouldn’t park anything less than the Flying B in the garage, so why should your kiddo be forced to play with anything other than a Bentley wooden garage? It’s a three-story affair, featuring a fuel pump, elevator, heliport, and functional turntables.

Thinkware F200 Dash Cam

us.thinkware.com ($139.99)

With distracted driving on the rise, a dash cam has almost become a necessity. If you’re in the market for the first time or just need to upgrade old hardware, check out the Thinkware F200. It’s a compact and discreet 1080p camera, loaded with essential features like Wi-Fi, thermal protection, and optional parking surveillance.

BMW M4 Motorsport Ride-On Car

shopbmwusa.com ($327)

Before they hit the kart track, plunk your tot on this ride-on M4 to get them thinking about competition early. It’s safer than a shifter kart, topping out at a heady 0.6 mph, and features trick tech touches such as a radio and MP3 interface and simulated engine sounds.

Good Reads

Speed Read Supercar

Amazon.com ($19.99)

Speed Read Supercar will prep you for any casual conversation regarding supercars. Author—and regular Automobile contributor—Basem Wasef covers a sprawling range of supercars and boutique exotics from Mercedes-Benz to Koenigsegg, turning anyone into a factoid dork in record time.

Enzo Ferrari: Power, Politics and the Making of an Automobile Empire

Amazon.com ($49.95)

This 968-page behemoth covers everything from Enzo Ferrari’s humble beginnings as a young racer to his twilight years in the 1980s. Make sure you have plenty of espresso on hand for late-night reading marathons.

Autophoto

Amazon.com ($65)

If you’d like to be a little more discerning about what you park on your coffee table, Autophoto is a good place to start. This curated survey sits at the intersection of car and lens and features 500 works from 100 artists, showcasing photography’s deep relationship with the automobile and car culture.

Tom Cotter’s Best Barn-Find Collector Car Tales

Amazon.com ($30)

Automotive archaeologist Tom Cotter has stuck his head over fences and down alleyways for more than 50 years and recounted his best finds in Cobra in the Barn and Hemi in the Barn. This new compendium pulls the best stories from the older books and adds new ones to the mix.