The Audi TT RS Has Been Updated—Can You Tell?

Having debuting the refreshed TT last year, it’s now time for Audi to roll out similarly tweaked versions of that car’s performance variants. Enter the updated TT RS. Not much has changed; the front-end graphics have been altered slightly, and the intakes flaking the grille are larger. They extend almost to the front wheel openings, enhancing the visual sense of both width and low height. The intakes’ central body-color elements have moved inward and, around the side, resculpted side sills now feature a gloss black inlay.

In the rear, the Audi TT RS‘s reshaped wing has new end plates and the bumper face gets similar vertical cutouts to those seen on the standard TT. Three new paint colors are available, and include Pulse Orange, Turbo Blue, and the RS-specific Kyalami Green. Roadsters feature a black soft top.

The interior setup is largely the same, with the 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit infotainment screen/gauge cluster position in front of the driver. A new RS Design package adds red or blue highlights to the car, and an extended version of the package brings contrasting design elements on the seats and center console.

Audi has thus far only shown the Euro-spec version, which goes on sale this spring, but most if not all of the updates should carry over to our version. Once again, the TT RS packs a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five that delivers 400 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The TT RS is a pocket-sized rocket ship—it hits 60 mph in roughly 3.5 seconds—that’s a hoot to drive, and we can’t wait to slide behind the wheel of this updated version.